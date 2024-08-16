Close Menu
    Mercury vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark go over in assists?

    Anthony Rome
    Mercury vs. Fever

    Will Caitlin Clark once again have a big night when the Mercury vs. Fever matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night?

    Mercury vs. Fever Event Information

    Phoenix Mercury (+4) at Indiana Fever (-4); o/u 174.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Team Overview

    Phoenix Mercury:

    • Record: The Mercury have had a tough season, struggling to find consistency and sitting near the bottom of the standings.
    • Recent Form: Phoenix has been on a losing skid, and their struggles on both ends of the floor have been apparent.
    • Key Players: Brittney Griner remains the focal point for Phoenix, but she has dealt with some injuries this season. Diana Taurasi, the veteran guard, continues to be a scoring threat but has faced efficiency issues. The Mercury’s supporting cast has been inconsistent, leading to their struggles.

    Indiana Fever:

    Key Factors

    • Brittney Griner’s Availability: If Griner is fully healthy and active, she could dominate the paint, giving Phoenix a significant edge. However, if she’s limited or out, it dramatically shifts the advantage towards Indiana.
    • Indiana’s Ability to Close: The Fever have been in close games but have struggled to finish. If they can execute in the final minutes, they could not only cover the spread but win outright.

    Mercury vs. Fever Prediction

    Take Caitlin Clark to go over in assists at 10.5 (-106). Before the break, Clark finished with at least 11 assists in six out of her last 11 WNBA games. In her final game before the break, Clark dished out 19 assists in 101-93 loss at Dallas. She’s an assists machine and I don’t see that slowing down any time soon.

    Mercury vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 10.5 Assists (-106)

