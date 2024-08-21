Close Menu
    WNBA

    Mercury vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Copper rebound?

    Anthony Rome
    Mercury vs. Dream
    Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

    After only posting seven points against Chicago on Sunday, will Kahleah Copper rebound in Wednesday night’s Mercury vs. Dream matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Mercury vs. Dream Event Information

    Phoenix Mercury (-2) at Atlanta Dream (+2); o/u 165

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

    Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA

    Phoenix Mercury

    • Record: The Mercury have struggled this season, particularly on the road, where they’ve found it difficult to secure victories.
    • Key Players: Phoenix has relied heavily on Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Griner, who continues to be a dominant force in the paint, and Taurasi, a veteran sharpshooter, are the focal points of their offense. However, the supporting cast has been inconsistent, which has contributed to their overall struggles.
    • Recent Form: The Mercury have had a rough patch recently, with inconsistent performances. Defensive lapses and scoring droughts have been issues.

    Atlanta Dream

    • Record: The Dream have shown promise this season, sitting in a better position compared to Phoenix. They’ve been particularly strong at home, where their energetic play has often overwhelmed opponents.
    • Key Players: Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray have been standout performers for the Dream. Howard, with her scoring ability and versatility, has been a key player, while Gray has provided solid contributions on both ends of the floor.
    • Recent Form: The Dream have had a mixed run of form but remain competitive, particularly in games where they control the pace and dominate on the boards.

    Matchup Considerations

    • Defense vs. Offense: Phoenix will need to step up defensively to contain Atlanta’s scoring threats, especially on the perimeter. On the other hand, Atlanta will look to exploit Phoenix’s defensive weaknesses.
    • Key to Victory: For the Mercury, getting consistent scoring from players other than Griner and Taurasi will be crucial. For the Dream, maintaining their defensive intensity and rebounding advantage will be key to securing a win.

    Mercury vs. Dream Prediction

    Take Kahleah Copper to go over in points. Copper scored only seven points against the Sky on Sunday but she also only played 31 minutes due to the Mercury’s blowout victory. When Copper sees regular minutes in the 35-38 range, she’ll get her points. She scored 32 points in 38 minutes at Indiana last Friday and 29 points in 35 minutes last Thursday at Chicago. I feel good about her rebounding from a points standpoint tonight.

    Mercury vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Kahleah Copper over 22.5 Points (-110)

