Mercury vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas pull off upset without Wilson?

The final game of Sunday’s triple-header in the WNBA will take place in Las Vegas where the Aces will host the Mercury at 6:00 p.m. ET. With the home team catching five points and the total sitting at 164.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s WNBA matchup?

Mercury vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: N/A

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 164.5 points.

Team Stats

Points per Game: Aces 82.0, Mercury 79.9

FG% / Rebounds / Assists:

Phoenix: 42.7% / 32.2 RPG / 19.6 APG

Las Vegas: 39.3% / 32.8 RPG / 16.1 APG

Key Storylines

Jackie Young Leading the Charge

In Friday’s 88–84 win over Dallas, Jackie Young dropped 28 points, including an 8–8 free‑throw finish.

Aces’ Recent Offensive Dip

Despite strong shooting, Aces dropped their previous game to Seattle 95–68, with poor effort from key guards; coach Becky Hammon called it a “layup drill” defense.

Key Injuries

Mercury missing two guards: Kahleah Copper (knee) and Megan McConnell (knee).

Aces without their center depth: A’ja Wilson is out (concussion protocol) and Megan Gustafson (leg) remains sidelined.

X‑Factors

Bench Battle: Phoenix’s rotation thin with guard injuries; Las Vegas depth tested without bigs.

Free-Throws & Clutch Plays: Young’s 28-point performance came with perfect foul shooting down the stretch.

Pace & Defense: Phoenix plays faster and pushes tempo; Las Vegas’s effort will define transition success.

Mercury vs. Aces Prediction

Jackie Young’s second-half dominance: Can she stay aggressive? Will Las Vegas control the boards sans their starters? Mercury ball security: Injuries may lead to turnovers—opportunity for the Aces.

Without Wilson/Gustafson, Aces lack size but boast momentum from Young’s hot hand. Mercury are solid, but their guard depth is strained. Expect a battle of runs, with Las Vegas controlling closing stretches at home.

Home-court edge and clutch play push Las Vegas over the line.

Mercury vs. Aces Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES +5