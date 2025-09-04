Mercury at Mystics Odds & Prediction: Can Phoenix Cover on the Road?

The Mercury at Mystics matchup in Washington, D.C. features a Phoenix squad favored on the road against a Mystics team looking to play spoiler and finish the season strong. If you’re searching for a confident Mercury at Mystics prediction, this preview breaks down the betting odds, matchup factors, and a projected winner.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Game Info

When: Thursday, September 4, 2025 • 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: WNBA League Pass, Monumental Sports Network

Betting Odds & Insights

According to Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 9-point road favorites, with the total set at 160.5. Phoenix’s veteran core and offensive firepower make them a popular pick, but Washington has shown resilience at home and could keep things tighter than expected.

Game Prediction & Analysis

Mercury Outlook: Phoenix continues to lean on its experienced stars to control tempo and hit big shots in critical moments. Their offensive spacing is a major advantage.

Phoenix continues to lean on its experienced stars to control tempo and hit big shots in critical moments. Their offensive spacing is a major advantage. Mystics Outlook: Washington may not have the firepower to match, but their defensive effort and home-court edge could help them hang around longer than the spread suggests.

Washington may not have the firepower to match, but their defensive effort and home-court edge could help them hang around longer than the spread suggests. Key Factors: Phoenix’s offensive rhythm and ball movement Washington’s ability to limit turnovers Fourth-quarter execution in a closer-than-expected matchup



Prediction: The Mystics will scrap, but Phoenix’s offensive efficiency should ultimately carry the night. Mercury 85, Mystics 74

Final Thoughts

The Mercury at Mystics matchup puts Phoenix in the spotlight as a heavy road favorite. Will the Mystics spoil, or will Phoenix cover? Get in on the action at Bovada.lv and lock in your wager today.

