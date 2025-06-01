Lynx vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Minnesota Lynx (6–0) face the Golden State Valkyries (2–2) on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in a pivotal Western Conference matchup that also marks the opening of the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. The game will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lynx vs. Valkyries matchup?

Lynx vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

Sunday, June 1, 6:00 p.m. ET

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Lynx vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

Team Overviews

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have started the season undefeated, thanks in large part to MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. Courtney Williams contributes significantly with 14.2 points and 6.7 assists per game, while Alanna Smith adds 13.6 points and 2.0 blocks per game. Jessica Shepard leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.8 boards per game.

Golden State Valkyries

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries have impressed with a 2–2 record. Rookie Janelle Salaün leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Point guard Veronica Burton has been a defensive standout, averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game. Veteran Kayla Thornton contributes 12.8 points per game and provides leadership on and off the court.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction

While the Valkyries have shown promise in their debut season, the Lynx’s depth and experience give them a significant advantage. Expect Minnesota to leverage their strong defense and the scoring prowess of Collier to secure a victory. That said, I like the under.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction: UNDER 159