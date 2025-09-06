Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction: Can Minnesota’s Depth Outlast Golden State’s Momentum?

In this Lynx vs Valkyries prediction, two Western Conference contenders meet in a late-season thriller. The Minnesota Lynx, powered by Napheesa Collier’s star-level production, bring veteran depth and scoring punch. The Golden State Valkyries, making history as an expansion team, thrive on momentum and home crowd energy. Can the Lynx’s experience deliver under the heat at Chase Center—or will the Valkyries’ spark and crowd tilt the outcome?

Lynx vs. Valkyries Event Information

Matchup: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Arena: Chase Center — San Francisco, CA

Chase Center — San Francisco, CA TV: FDSN North / KPIX+

Lynx vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

Latest numbers via Bovada:

Spread: Lynx -6.5

Lynx -6.5 Moneyline: Lynx -310 / Valkyries +240

Lynx -310 / Valkyries +240 Total (O/U): 154.5

Public betting splits are available at The Spread’s public betting chart. Early action shows some love for the Valkyries with the points, though most of the money has backed Minnesota to win outright.

Lynx’s Offense vs. Valkyries’ Defense

Minnesota thrives on efficiency and balance. Napheesa Collier continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers, combining inside scoring with perimeter versatility. Guard Kayla McBride provides perimeter shooting, while Alanna Smith stretches defenses with her midrange game. The Lynx also share the ball well, ranking among the league leaders in assists.

Golden State has been scrappy defensively at home, using energy and hustle to force turnovers. The Valkyries’ frontcourt battles hard on the glass, which will be key in limiting Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities. Their ability to rotate quickly to shooters will determine whether the Lynx can find their usual offensive rhythm.

Valkyries’ Offense vs. Lynx’s Defense

Golden State’s offense is balanced but streaky. Veronica Burton and Kia Nurse provide scoring in the backcourt, while Monique Billings anchors the interior. At home, the Valkyries tend to play looser and feed off the crowd, which can generate scoring spurts.

Minnesota’s defense has been the backbone of their success, holding opponents under 78 points per game on average. Collier is an underrated defender, and the Lynx’s backcourt applies consistent pressure on the perimeter. Their discipline in rotations makes it tough for opponents to get quality looks, especially late in games.

Key Matchups to Watch

Napheesa Collier vs. Valkyries’ frontcourt – Can Golden State contain her without overcommitting? Kayla McBride vs. Valkyries’ perimeter defense – A hot shooting night could blow the game open. Bench production – Depth scoring could be the swing factor in a game with a modest total. Turnover battle – The Valkyries thrive in transition; the Lynx prefer controlled, halfcourt possessions.

Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction

Minnesota enters as a clear favorite, and with good reason—their combination of experience, efficiency, and star power makes them tough to fade. Golden State will bring energy in front of a home crowd that has supported them all year, but the Lynx’s execution on both ends gives them the edge.

Expect a competitive first half before Minnesota’s depth and Collier’s consistency take over down the stretch.

Best Bets:

Minnesota Lynx -6.5

Under 154.5

Projected Score: Lynx 88, Valkyries 78