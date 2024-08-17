Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Collier to fall under in points?

The Lynx vs. Mystics matchup tips off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. With the Lynx laying 5.5 points and a slew of prop odds available on the secondary market, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?
Lynx vs. Mystics Event Information
Minnesota Lynx (-5.5) at Washington Mystics (+5.5); o/u 157.5
2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024
Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.
Minnesota Lynx
- Current Form: The Lynx have had an up-and-down season, showing flashes of brilliance but also struggling with consistency. They have been reliant on their veteran players and the emergence of some young talents to stay competitive in the playoff race.
- Key Players: Napheesa Collier is the centerpiece for the Lynx, consistently leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and providing strong defense. Veteran players like Kayla McBride and Rachel Banham add experience and shooting from the perimeter.
- Strengths: The Lynx are strong defensively, particularly in protecting the paint. Their ability to control the boards and create second-chance opportunities is also a key part of their game.
- Weaknesses: Scoring depth has been a challenge for Minnesota, with the team sometimes struggling to find consistent offensive production outside of Collier.
Washington Mystics
- Current Form: The Mystics have also had an inconsistent season, largely due to injuries to key players. Despite this, they remain a tough team to beat when they are healthy.
- Key Players: Elena Delle Donne, when healthy, is a dominant force for the Mystics, capable of scoring from anywhere on the court. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud provide solid support, with Cloud being particularly important as the team’s primary playmaker.
- Strengths: Washington excels in perimeter shooting and has one of the better defenses in the league when fully healthy. They are also a disciplined team with a low turnover rate.
- Weaknesses: Injuries have plagued the Mystics, particularly to Delle Donne, which has affected their overall performance. Their offense can become stagnant without her on the floor.
Matchup Considerations
- Defense: This game is likely to be a defensive battle. Both teams are capable of shutting down their opponents, so expect a lower-scoring game where each possession matters.
- Injury Impact: The availability of Elena Delle Donne will be a major factor. If she plays, the Mystics have a significant advantage, but if she’s out or limited, the Lynx could capitalize.
- Home Court Advantage: The Mystics playing at home could give them a slight edge, especially if their crowd can get behind them.
Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction
Take Napheesa Collier to fall under her point total of 19.5 (-130). Collier is averaging 19.9 points on the season, so this number is right. That said, she only scored 17 points on Thursday at home versus Washington and hasn’t scored 20+ points since a June 27th matchup at Dallas. That was five games ago for the Lynx. She’s more than capable of scoring 20+ today, but she’s on the road and Minnesota just played two nights ago.
Lynx vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Napheesa Collier under 19.5 Points (-130)