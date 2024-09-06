Lynx vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark go over in points?

Will Caitlin Clark go over her points total in Friday night’s Lynx vs. Fever matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.
Lynx vs. Fever Event Information
Minnesota Lynx (-3) at Indiana Fever (+3); o/u 169.5
7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Minnesota Lynx:
- Record: The Lynx have been rolling this season. They have clinched a playoff spot and won the Commissioner’s Cup. Led by Napheesa Collier, who is having an MVP-caliber season, the Lynx have shown resilience despite a rocky start.
- Recent Form: Minnesota has found some consistency lately, with Collier playing a crucial role on both offense and defense. The team has also received solid contributions from Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller, the latter providing a spark with her athleticism and versatility.
- Key to Success: The Lynx will need to continue relying on Collier’s ability to score and lead the team, especially in clutch moments. They’ll also need strong defense and rebounding to limit Indiana’s second-chance opportunities, especially considering their opponent’s frontcourt strength.
Indiana Fever:
- Record: The Fever have struggled throughout the season but have shown glimpses of potential. Despite their position at the bottom of the standings, Indiana has a young, promising core led by Aliyah Boston, who is a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year.
- Recent Form: Indiana has experienced some tough losses but continues to compete hard in every game. Boston has been a bright spot for the Fever, anchoring the team in the paint with her rebounding, shot-blocking, and efficient scoring. Kelsey Mitchell has also been a reliable scorer, but the team has struggled to put together complete games.
- Key to Success: Indiana will need to capitalize on Boston’s presence inside and Mitchell’s scoring ability to keep the game close. They must also find ways to slow down Collier and prevent Minnesota from getting into a rhythm offensively.
Matchup to Watch:
- Napheesa Collier vs. Aliyah Boston: This is a fascinating matchup between two players who are key to their teams’ success. Collier’s versatility and leadership versus Boston’s power and defensive presence will be a critical factor in the game.
Lynx vs. Fever Prediction
Take Caitlin Clark to go over 20.5 points. Clark’s points remain up. She scored 24 against the Sparks on Wednesday night and poured in 28 at Dallas last Sunday. She hasn’t scored fewer than 19 points in a game since the WNBA All-Star break and the Summer Olympics. Unless her minutes are cut singiciantly, there’s no reason to believe Clark won’t score 19-plus again tonight.
Lynx vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 20.5 Points (-108)