Lynx vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson go over in Rebounds?

Wednesday night’s Lynx vs. Aces matchup will be aired on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 11.5, will A’ja Wilson go over in rebounds tonight?
Lynx vs. Aces Event Information
Minnesota Lynx (+6) at Las Vegas Aces (-6); o/u 167.5
9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Aces
- Record: The Aces have been the top team in the WNBA this season, boasting one of the best records in the league. They’ve been nearly unbeatable at home.
- Key Players: A’ja Wilson has been an MVP candidate, leading the team with her scoring, rebounding, and defensive presence. Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray also play pivotal roles, forming a formidable backcourt that can score from anywhere on the floor.
- Recent Form: The Aces have been on a roll, consistently putting up high-scoring games and showing why they’re the team to beat. Their defense has also been stifling, often shutting down opposing teams’ best players.
Minnesota Lynx
- Record: The Lynx have had an up-and-down season, hovering around the playoff line. They’ve shown resilience and the ability to compete with top teams, but consistency has been an issue.
- Key Players: Napheesa Collier has been the driving force for the Lynx, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller also play crucial roles, providing scoring support and veteran leadership.
- Recent Form: The Lynx have been competitive but have struggled against elite teams. They’ve shown the ability to grind out wins in close games but often fall short against top-tier opponents.
Matchup Considerations
- Aces’ Offensive Firepower: Las Vegas leads the league in points per game and has multiple scoring threats. The Lynx will need to focus on their perimeter defense and try to contain the Aces’ fast-paced offense.
- Lynx’s Rebounding Battle: Minnesota needs to win the rebounding battle to have a chance. Collier will play a crucial role in this, especially on the offensive glass, to provide second-chance opportunities.
- Key to Victory: For the Aces, continuing their high-paced, high-efficiency offense will be key. The Lynx must slow down the game and force Las Vegas into tough, contested shots while capitalizing on their own offensive opportunities.
Lynx vs. Aces Prediction
Take A’ja Wilson to go over 11.5 in rebounds. First and foremost, Wilson averages 12 rebounds per game. She’s coming off a 13-rebound performance versus Los Angeles on Sunday and has had a couple of days of rest, so she should see her regular minutes tonight. She’s grabbed at least 11 rebounds in six out of her last seven games. Expect her to be active on the glass again tonight.
Lynx vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 11.5 Rebounds (-140)