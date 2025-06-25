Liberty vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cover as a home dog?

With the road team laying 9 and the total sitting at 160 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Valkyries matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Liberty vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Liberty vs. Valkyries WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 9-point road favorites to knock off the Valkyries tonight in San Francisco. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 160 points.

Matchup Overview

Liberty enter this game with a potent 10–3 record, fresh off losses in Phoenix (81–89) and Seattle (79–89) after a dominant 9–0 start. With Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu (along with playmaker Natasha Cloud) at full strength, New York’s net rating remains elite—leading the league in both offense and defense.

Valkyries, as an expansion team, are rebuilding chemistry and depth. With a 2–3 record, their biggest challenge has been scoring (just 35.9 % FG) despite solid rebounding (34.5 RPG). They’ll be missing EuroBasket-bound players like Tiffany Hayes, contributing to their early-season inconsistency.

Key Factors

1. Stars vs Depth

The Liberty’s B‑Stew (19.3 PPG) and JJ (13.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG) continue to carry the team, even despite Nyara Sabally’s questionable status due to a knee issue. Cloud’s elite playmaking (8.3 APG on Player of the Week form) sparks their high-powered offence.

2. Valkyries’ Offensive Struggles

Despite flashes from Salaün (13.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG) and Thornton (12.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, Player of the Week honors), Golden State hasn’t found consistent scoring yet. Their bench shows promise, though it’s yet to match New York’s depth.

3. Rematch Texture

This is their second meeting; in Brooklyn on May 29, the Liberty pulled away late for an 82–77 win. That game featured strong bench showings and lively competition, but New York controlled the paint and tempo.

Liberty vs. Valkyries WNBA Betting Prediction

New York enters with high confidence and championship mindset. Golden State, however, will lean on home-court energy and their physical, rebound-first game. The Liberty’s dominant paint presence and transition game should edge out the Valkyries’ effort, though Golden State could stay within striking distance if they hit outside shots early.

What’s the best play? I’m taking the points with Golden State. The Valkyries will hang.

Liberty vs. Valkyries WNBA PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +9