Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET, the New York Liberty (17–10) will face off against the Connecticut Sun (5–21) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. What’s the best bet in today’s Liberty vs. Sun matchup?

Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: N/A

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 12.5-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 171 points.

The Liberty enter this game on a four-game losing streak, having dropped all four road games. They’re looking to rebound and solidify their position near the top of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sun bring the league’s worst record into this matchup, having won just five games and grounding their only recent highlight with a convincing 78–62 victory over New York the day prior.

Liberty Strengths & Weaknesses

Offensively, New York leads the WNBA with 86.9 points per game, supported by the league’s top ranking in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game). They hold a +153 scoring differential, surpassing opponents by 5.6 points per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu leads the team with 19.8 PPG, knocking down 2.5 threes per game, and contributing 5.7 assists. Jonquel Jones averages 8.9 rebounds, while Natasha Cloud heads the team in assists at 5.9 per game.

On the downside, rebounding remains a concern—they average just 34.2 RPG, second‑last in the league. And their road form is shaky, with five wins in 12 road games.

Injuries loom large: key contributors Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke, and Nyara Sabally are all sidelined and will not play.

Sun Snapshot

The Sun have endured a brutal, turnover‑filled season—last in the league in scoring (74.7 PPG), field goal percentage, and 3‑point shooting percentage. They also feature the worst scoring margin in the WNBA and rank near the bottom in rebounding, perimeter defense, and turnovers forced/committed.

Despite the poor season overall, the Sun delivered a confident shut‑down win in their previous matchup: holding New York to 33% overall shooting (22% from deep), outrebounding them, and forcing 23 turnovers. Tina Charles (15 points), Marina Mabrey (18), and Olivia Nelson‑Ododa (16) led the charge.

The Sun’s roster hasn’t suffered from injury troubles—they enter healthy and motivated, despite mounting relocation rumors and organizational uncertainty.

Liberty vs. Sun Prediction

Even without their injured stars, the Liberty continue to boast elite scoring and shooting efficiency, which should neutralize Connecticut’s weak defense. Unless New York rebounds poorly again (after shooting just 34% and 22% from deep the night before), they should correct course here.

The Sun can offer resistance—especially at home—but depth, roster talent, and overall offensive firepower overwhelmingly tilt toward the Liberty.

I predict:

New York Liberty 90, Connecticut Sun 78

So while the final margin may not hit Vegas’ –12.5 line, New York should win by 10–12 points, ending their road skid and avoiding an upset.

Liberty vs. Sun Prediction: UNDER 171