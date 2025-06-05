Liberty vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too low?

The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are set to face off on June 5, 2025, in what promises to be an intriguing matchup between a dominant powerhouse and an up-and-coming squad. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Liberty vs. Mystics matchup?

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 12.5-point road favorites to knock off the Mystics. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

New York Liberty: The League’s Standard-Bearers

The Liberty enter this game with a perfect 7–0 record, marking their best start in franchise history. Their +144 point differential over these games is the largest in WNBA history, underscoring their dominance on both ends of the floor.

Liberty vs. Mystics Key Players:

Breanna Stewart: Averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, Stewart continues to be a force on both ends of the court.

Jonquel Jones: Anchors the frontcourt with 9.0 rebounds per game and a strong defensive presence.

Sabrina Ionescu: Leads the team with 6.2 assists per game, facilitating the offense with precision.

Marine Johannès: Provides scoring off the bench, contributing significantly to the team’s depth.

The Liberty lead the league in offensive (112.8) and defensive (87.7) ratings, assist-to-turnover ratio (1.77), and net rating (+25.1) .

Washington Mystics: A Young Team on the Rise

The Mystics have shown significant improvement this season, boasting a 3–3 record under first-year head coach Sydney Johnson. Their resurgence is largely due to the contributions of their young stars.

Rising Stars:

Sonia Citron: The third overall pick in the 2025 draft, Citron has been a standout rookie, leading all first-year players in scoring efficiency and nearing the rare 50/40/90 shooting club milestone.

Kiki Iriafen: Averaging a double-double, Iriafen has been a force in the paint, providing both scoring and rebounding.

Aaliyah Edwards: Returning from injury, Edwards is beginning to reestablish herself, offering hope for added depth.

Despite their youth, the Mystics have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled to maintain leads, indicating growing pains as they develop chemistry.

Liberty vs. Mystics Prediction

While the Mystics’ young talent is promising, the Liberty’s experience, depth, and current form make them the favorites in this matchup. New York’s ability to dominate on both ends of the court and their depth should prove too much for Washington to overcome.

The Liberty are poised to continue their unbeaten streak, but the Mystics’ young stars will gain valuable experience that bodes well for their future.

Liberty vs. Mystics WNBA Predictions: OVER 163.5