Liberty vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will New York pull off the small upset?

The Liberty, reigning WNBA champions, are looking to maintain their momentum as they head into a pivotal road clash at Michelob Ultra Arena. They’ve dominated the Aces recently, winning eight of their last nine regular-season meetings, and entering this week as clear favorites in many eyes. Their depth, defensive identity, and strategic roster enhancements—like adding Natasha Cloud for perimeter defense and playmaking—have only bolstered their elite standing in the league.

By contrast, the Aces remain one of the most talented rosters—anchored by MVP-caliber A’ja Wilson and bolstered by additions like Jewell Loyd—but their depth remains a concern. Their bench often can’t match the Liberty’s rotations, and they’ve struggled to contain New York’s core defensive matchups.

Liberty vs. Aces Event Info

What: New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

When: 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: ESPN

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 2.5-point home favorites to knock off the Liberty. The total, meanwhile, sits at 171.5 points.

Matchup Dynamics

Defensive Wedge: New York’s defensive depth—especially with Cloud, Fiebich, and Stewart—has routinely troubled the Aces’ offense. Cloud’s switchability and Fiebich’s length versus Gray are particular matchup advantages.

Inside Battle: The A’ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart/Jonquel Jones matchup is front and center. While Wilson poses a scoring threat, New York’s twin towers can challenge her and control second chances.

Depth & Energy: Vegas relies heavily on its starters, often logging heavy minutes due to bench limitations. The Liberty, however, rotate effectively, allowing stars to stay fresher late in games.

Liberty vs. Aces Prediction

Even though Las Vegas enters with slight odds in their favor as the home team and hosts a short-term winning streak, the weight of recent history, roster balance, and depth favors New York Liberty. The Liberty’s defensive edge and bench advantage are likely to shine through.

Prediction: New York Liberty win, 86–80. Expect them to cover a reasonable spread. The total points could land near the high 160s—leaning Under 170 may be wise given the defensive intensity expected.

Liberty vs. Aces WNBA PREDICTION: NEW YORK LIBERTY +2.5