Liberty vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Grey fall short in points?

The Liberty vs. Aces matchup tips off at 4:00 p.m. ET in the WNBA on Saturday. The Aces are favored and the total sits at 175. With plenty of odds on the prop market as well, what’s the top play for this afternoon’s matchup?
Liberty vs. Aces Event Information
New York Liberty (+3.5) at Las Vegas Aces (-3.5); o/u 175
4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024
Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV
New York Liberty
- Current Form: The Liberty have been one of the most impressive teams this season, showcasing a blend of star power and depth. They have been consistent and are in the mix for the top seed in the playoffs.
- Key Players: Breanna Stewart has been an MVP candidate, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. Sabrina Ionescu is a dynamic playmaker and shooter, providing a versatile offensive threat. Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot also play crucial roles, with Jones dominating the paint and Vandersloot orchestrating the offense.
- Strengths: The Liberty are a well-rounded team with elite talent at multiple positions. They excel in ball movement, perimeter shooting, and have a strong defensive presence, particularly in the interior with Stewart and Jones.
- Weaknesses: At times, the Liberty can struggle with turnovers, and they have had occasional lapses in defensive intensity, especially against fast-paced teams.
Las Vegas Aces
- Current Form: The Aces have been the dominant force in the WNBA, leading the league in wins and showcasing their championship pedigree. They have a well-balanced roster with both star power and depth.
- Key Players: A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, has been the driving force behind the Aces, dominating both ends of the floor. Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young provide a potent backcourt that can score in bunches and play tough defense. Candace Parker, when healthy, adds veteran leadership and versatility.
- Strengths: The Aces are explosive offensively, leading the league in scoring. They have multiple players capable of taking over a game, and their defense is equally formidable, particularly in transition and on the perimeter.
- Weaknesses: While the Aces are strong across the board, they can be vulnerable to teams that can match their pace and physicality. Additionally, depth could be an issue if they face injuries or foul trouble.
Matchup Considerations
- Star Power vs. Star Power: This game will be a showcase of MVP candidates, with Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson likely going head-to-head. How these two perform will be a major factor in the outcome.
- Three-Point Shooting: The Liberty’s ability to hit from beyond the arc, particularly through Ionescu and Vandersloot, could be a key to breaking down the Aces’ defense. Conversely, the Aces’ ability to defend the perimeter will be crucial.
- Pace of Play: The Aces like to push the tempo, so if the Liberty can control the pace and force a half-court game, it could play to their advantage.
Liberty vs. Aces Prediction
Take Chelsea Gray to fall under 9.5 points (-130). Due to the WNBA All-Star Break and the Summer Olympics in Paris, Gray hasn’t played in a few weeks. The last time we saw her in action was on July 16 when she mustered only seven points in a loss to Chicago. She scored just two points at Washington on July 14 and only five points at Atlanta on July 12. In her 11 games this season, she scored 10 or more points just three times.
Liberty vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Chelsea Gray under 9.5 points (-130)