Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Indiana laying too many points?

Is Indiana laying too many points in Thursday night’s Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 19, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: Prime Video

Fever vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 11-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

1. Caitlin Clark’s Return & Momentum

Clark is back from injury, averaging 21.3 PPG and 8.7 APG, and scored 20 in her comeback win over Connecticut.

The Fever have gone undefeated since her return and are riding high after clinching a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

2. Valkyries Responding Post-Streak

Golden State’s three-game winning streak ended in Dallas; Monique Billings (18 pts) and Kayla Thornton (17 pts) led the effort.

Despite roster gaps from EuroBasket absences, additions like Bree Hall aim to plug holes.

3. Stats & Trends

Fever: Scoring 84 PPG, holding opponents to 77 PPG, shooting 43.8%, averaging 33.6 rebounds.

Valkyries: Scoring 77.5 PPG but allowing 79.9 PPG, with FG% near 40%, and pulling down 36.2 rebounds/game.

Indiana’s road offense is slightly suppressed (41.7% FG, 29.5% 3PT), while Golden State shows improved form at home.

Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction

Expect Indiana to control tempo, leaning on Clark’s playmaking and scoring. The Valkyries will fight hard—especially in front of the home crowd—but may struggle against Fever’s upgraded firepower. Golden State’s rebounding edge and home comforts offer resistance, but Clark’s presence shifts balance decisively eastward.

A solid double-digit win for Indiana, propelled by Clark and consistent backcourt play.

The Valkyries stay competitive but fall short due to offensive inconsistency and adjustment to their evolving roster.

Bottom Line

Indiana’s rejuvenated attack, spearheaded by Caitlin Clark, seems well-equipped to handle Golden State’s growing pains. Unless the Valkyries control the boards and force turnovers, the Fever have the edge—and should cover the spread.

Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +11