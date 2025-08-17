Fever vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Connecticut’s success vs. Indiana continue?

This showdown in Uncasville feels like a battle between resilience and reconstruction. The Indiana Fever (18-16) arrive in Connecticut seeking to recalibrate after back-to-back losses, including a nail-biting 88-84 decision at home against the Mystics. What’s the smart bet in today’s Fever vs. Sun matchup?

Fever vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: NBA TV

Fever vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 6.5-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 166.5 points.

Indiana Fever

Star rookie Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with her groin injury, forcing Kelsey Mitchell to manage a dual burden as primary scorer and playmaker—a role she’s handled with poise, highlighted by lines like 26 points, 8 assists, and just one turnover. Indiana’s resilience was also bolstered by the recent addition of veteran Odyssey Sims, who’s already provided a creative spark off the bench.

Connecticut Sun

On the flip side, the Connecticut Sun (6-26) are in full rebuild mode under first-year head coach Rachid Meziane, having lost their entire 2024 starting five during the offseason. Still, they’ve shown flashes—most recently snapping a skid with a 71-62 win over Chicago, led by Leila Lacan (17 pts) and Tina Charles (15 pts). Historically, the Sun have had the Fever’s number—winning 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads—but Indiana claimed the prior two meetings this season.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction

The Fever head into this contest with far more offensive firepower—even without Clark—anchored by Mitchell’s dual-threat production and Indiana’s top-tier scoring ranks (4th in the league). In contrast, the Sun remain at the bottom of nearly every offensive metric and struggle to keep the ball in their hands.

That said, the game likely heads toward a low-tempo, controlled pace—especially in the preseason-style atmosphere of late summer. Two of their three matchups this season have gone under, with Indiana keeping the Sun beneath the 80-point mark in most of them.

That said, the Sun are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Fever. They’re also 7-3 straight up versus Indiana over that span.

Fever vs. Sun Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +6.5