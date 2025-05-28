Fever vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: No Caitlin Clark, no problem for Indiana?

The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics face off on May 28, 2025, in a pivotal WNBA matchup at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. This game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Fever securing a 79–74 overtime victory in their previous encounter on May 3.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 2.5-point road favorites to knock off the Mystics tonight. As for the betting total, it sits at 159.5.

Indiana Fever: Navigating Challenges

The Fever enter this game with a 2–2 record, aiming to maintain their competitive edge despite the absence of star rookie Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined for at least two weeks due to a quadriceps strain . With Clark out, the team is looking to its veteran leaders to step up. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, is expected to anchor the offense in the post, while Kelsey Mitchell will likely take on more playmaking duties. Veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard bring championship experience and depth to the roster.

Washington Mystics: Rebuilding and Rising

The Mystics are in a rebuilding phase, having traded away key players like Ariel Atkins and Karlie Samuelson during the offseason . Despite these changes, the team has shown promise, with rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen stepping into significant roles. Citron has impressed with her consistency and versatility, while Iriafen has showcased strong defensive abilities . Veterans such as Bria Hartley and Stefanie Dolson provide leadership and experience, crucial for guiding the younger players through the season.

Fever vs. Mystics Key Matchup: Frontcourt Battle

A critical aspect of this game will be the battle in the paint. Aliyah Boston’s presence in the post for the Fever will be a focal point, as she looks to dominate against the Mystics’ frontcourt. For Washington, Stefanie Dolson’s experience and defensive prowess will be essential in containing Boston and providing support to the younger players.

Fever vs. Mystics Prediction

While the Mystics have shown resilience and promise, the Fever’s depth and experience, particularly in the frontcourt, give them the edge in this matchup. Expect Indiana to leverage their veteran leadership and depth to secure a hard-fought victory.

Fever vs. Mystics WNBA Predictions: INDIANA FEVER -2.5