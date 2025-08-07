Fever vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix cruise as favorite?

For the first time this season, the Indiana Fever (15–12) travel to PHX Arena to take on the Phoenix Mercury (16–9) in what promises to be another high‑scoring showdown between two fast-paced contenders. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Fever vs. Mercury matchup?

Fever vs. Mercury Game Outlook

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 7, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Prime Video

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5.5-point home favorites to knock off the Fever. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 170.5.

Indiana Fever Outlook

Without Caitlin Clark (out until at least August 12), Indiana has leaned heavily on Kelsey Mitchell, who has stepped up with standout performances—including a 35‑point, 7 three‑pointer night against Chicago. Mitchell continues to average over 20 PPG and has carried much of the scoring and playmaking load. The Fever have gone 5–1 in their last six games straight up and ATS, showing they’re competitive even with Clark sidelined. In the first meeting this season, Indiana pulled off a 107‑101 win at home behind strong performances from Aari McDonald and Aliyah Boston.

Phoenix Mercury Outlook

Phoenix snapped a three-game skid with a strong 88‑72 win at Washington, paced by Alyssa Thomas’s line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. With a now fully healthy rotation—including Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and DeWanna Bonner, who returns to Indiana—Phoenix should field its most balanced lineup of the season. Both teams rank among the league’s quickest in pace—Phoenix third, Indiana fourth—and the Mercury boast a top‑four defense in the league.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Mitchell vs. Phoenix defense: Indiana’s offense runs through Mitchell in Clark’s absence. Can she shake free of Phoenix’s elite defense, led by Thomas?

Thomas’s all‑around impact: Thomas has the ability to influence the game in multiple areas—with scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and steals—especially in the paint.

Bench depth and transitions: Phoenix’s deeper roster and returning players provide more options off the bench. Indiana has shown grit, but replicating that depth on the road is a tougher ask.

Adjustments from last meeting: After losing the season opener at Indiana, Phoenix has had time to tweak their defensive schemes and rotations—look for a sharper, more cohesive effort from them this time around.

Fever vs. Mercury Prediction

Indiana remains competitive behind Mitchell and Boston, but Phoenix’s health, elite defense, and depth tilt the matchup in their favor. Expect Thomas to anchor another dominant performance while the Mercury control the game’s tempo.

Fever vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: PHOENIX MERCURY -5.5