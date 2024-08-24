Fever vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Clark go over in points?

Caitlyn Clark has started to heat up from a scoring standpoint. Will she go over in points in Saturday night’s Fever vs. Lynx matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET?
Fever vs. Lynx Event Information
Indiana Fever (+5.5) at Minnesota Lynx (-5.5); o/u 166.5
8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024
Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Indiana Fever
- Current Form: The Fever have shown flashes of potential this season but have struggled with consistency. They have a mix of young talent and veteran presence, which makes them a team capable of pulling off surprises.
- Key Players:
- Aliyah Boston: The rookie sensation has been a standout for the Fever, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor. Her ability to score inside, rebound, and defend makes her a key player for Indiana.
- Kelsey Mitchell: Mitchell is the team’s leading scorer and a dynamic offensive threat. She can create her own shot and has the ability to catch fire from beyond the arc, making her a player to watch.
- NaLyssa Smith: Smith’s versatility as a forward allows her to be effective in multiple areas, including scoring, rebounding, and defense. Her performance will be crucial for the Fever’s success.
- Strategy: The Fever will look to utilize their young talent and athleticism to push the pace and create transition opportunities. Defensively, they will focus on containing the Lynx’s key players and protecting the paint, where Boston can be particularly effective.
Minnesota Lynx
- Current Form: The Lynx have been a resilient team, capable of competing with some of the best in the league. They have a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent, which has helped them stay competitive.
- Key Players:
- Napheesa Collier: Collier is the heart of the Lynx and one of the league’s top performers. She’s a versatile forward who contributes significantly in scoring, rebounding, and defense. Her leadership and ability to make big plays are invaluable.
- Kayla McBride: A seasoned veteran, McBride provides a scoring punch from the perimeter. Her three-point shooting and experience make her a key asset for the Lynx’s offensive game plan.
- Diamond Miller: The rookie guard has shown great potential and adds a new dimension to the Lynx’s backcourt. Her scoring ability and defensive tenacity are important for Minnesota’s success.
- Strategy: The Lynx often rely on their strong defense and rebounding to control the tempo of the game. Offensively, they look to play through Collier and McBride, utilizing their ability to score from inside and outside. Minnesota’s experience and discipline often give them an edge in close games.
Key Matchups
- Frontcourt Battle: The matchup between Aliyah Boston and Napheesa Collier will be a crucial one. Both are key players for their respective teams, and their battle in the paint could determine the outcome of the game.
- Perimeter Shooting: Kayla McBride’s three-point shooting against the Fever’s perimeter defense will be another important factor. If McBride gets hot from beyond the arc, it could open up the game for the Lynx.
Fever vs. Lynx Prediction
Take Caitlin Clark to go over 20.5 points. Fanduel Sportsbook has juiced the over to +104, so bettors are getting solid value with this prop. Earlier this WNBA season, I was consistently taking Clark to go over in assists. That said, while her assists have dropped, her scoring has increased. She “only” had nine assists in her last game (a 92-75 win over Seattle at home), but she scored 23 points. She finished with 10 assists versus Phoenix last Friday, but scored 29 in the process. Thus, I believe oddsmakers have yet to fully adjust to Clark’s increased scoring and thus, I like the over tonight.
Fever vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 20.5 points (+104)