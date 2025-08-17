Dream vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will home dog cash?

Up next: a pivotal late-season matchup at Chase Center where Golden State (18–15) hosts Atlanta (21–12), and the prize is clear—the head-to-head tiebreaker, with the Dream looking to reassert themselves after a rare stumble. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Valkyries matchup?

Dream vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 17, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Dream vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 4.5-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 154.5 points.

Game Preview

Golden State arrives with momentum, riding a four-game win streak that includes a historic 90-59 demolition of Chicago, the most lopsided win in franchise history.

Atlanta, though, remains a high-level contender—offensively efficient, disciplined, and fundamentally sound. The Dream boast a top-tier +6.0 scoring differential, averaging 84.1 PPG (5th in WNBA) and ranking 1st in rebounding margin (outrebounding 5.2 boards per game). Their home-centric strength extends to road resilience; still, this Chase Center trip is more than just another road test.

Frontcourt veteran Kayla Thornton, an All-Star selection for the Valkyries, anchors their defensive identity, while Veronica Burton provides steady backcourt presence and playmaking. Golden State’s defense remains stingy (allowing just 76.8 PPG, one of the best in the league), though the offense still plays catch-up, hovering near the bottom in scoring at 78.2 PPG.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction

On Sunday, the Atlanta Dream (21–12) aim to buck Golden State’s four-game win streak—and seize a tiebreaker edge—as they visit the Valkyries (18–15) at Chase Center. Golden State plays with house pride and defensive grit, but their offense still searches for consistency.

Meanwhile, the Dream arrive with elite rebounding and offensive efficiency, backed by high-scoring veterans and sturdy depth. With both teams strong of late ATS, give me the points with the home dog.

Dream vs. Valkyries Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +3.5