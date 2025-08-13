Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Atlanta Dream (15–10) head into Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena aiming to extend a strong late-season surge, while the Storm (16–11) are desperate to halt a troubling skid—losing five straight—if they hope to secure a playoff position. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dream vs. Storm matchup?

Dream vs. Storm Event Info

What: Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

When: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Watch: ESPN3

Dream vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 1-point road favorites to knock off the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 160.5 points.

Season Series

The season series between these two teams is tied at 1–1, each having stolen a win on the road. First, Atlanta edged Seattle 94–87 in May, then the Storm responded with a narrow 80–79 win in July.

Team Form & Key Players

Atlanta Dream

Riding momentum with five consecutive victories and full of confidence.

Key contributors include Allisha Gray, a consistent scoring force, and Brionna Jones, anchoring the paint; their recent returns have strengthened the lineup.

Seattle Storm

A top-tier defensive unit anchored by Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, and Gabby Williams, but they’ve lost rhythm amid recent losses.

Injuries and prior roster upheaval, including losing Jewell Loyd in the offseason and ACL absences like Jordan Horston, have impacted consistency.

Dream vs. Storm Prediction

Atlanta’s recent resurgence, boosted by returning stars and offensive rhythm, gives them the edge. Seattle’s defense remains formidable, but their recent slide and struggles to score may cost them at home.

While I do expect the Dream to come through with a road win, my favorite play tonight in Seattle is the over.

Dream vs. Storm WNBA PREDICTION: OVER 161.5