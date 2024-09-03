Dream vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Griner go over in points?

The Dream vs. Mercury matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday night. Will Brittney Griner go over her points total after she poured in 24 against the Aces on Sunday?
Dream vs. Mercury Event Information
Atlanta Dream (+2) at Phoenix Mercury (-2); o/u 160.5
10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
Atlanta Dream Preview:
- Current Form: The Dream have had a season filled with ups and downs, showing moments of brilliance but also struggling with consistency. They are a team with a strong offensive identity, often relying on their speed and perimeter shooting.
- Key Players: Rhyne Howard is the focal point of Atlanta’s offense. She is a dynamic scorer who can shoot from distance and drive to the basket. Allisha Gray provides additional scoring and defensive versatility, while Cheyenne Parker is a key inside presence for the Dream.
- Keys to the Game: For Atlanta, pushing the pace and using their athleticism to create easy scoring opportunities will be crucial. They need to maintain defensive intensity, especially on the perimeter, to limit Phoenix’s three-point shooting. Controlling the boards and minimizing turnovers will also be key factors in their success.
Phoenix Mercury Preview:
- Current Form: The Mercury have had a challenging season, dealing with injuries and roster changes. Despite this, they remain a dangerous team with several experienced players capable of making big plays.
- Key Players: Brittney Griner is the anchor for Phoenix, providing a dominant presence in the paint with her scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. Diana Taurasi, the veteran star, continues to be a crucial part of the team with her leadership and scoring ability. Moriah Jefferson’s playmaking and defensive skills add depth to their backcourt.
- Keys to the Game: Phoenix will look to leverage their home-court advantage and use Griner’s presence inside to control the paint. Defensively, they need to focus on limiting Atlanta’s perimeter threats and forcing them into tough shots. Consistent ball movement and finding open shooters will be important for Phoenix to stretch the Dream’s defense.
Dream vs. Mercury Prediction
Take Brittney Griner to go over 19.5 points tonight. As previously mentioned, Griner scored 24 points in 26 minutes on Sunday versus the Aces. While she only had 10 points in an 89-76 loss to the Lynx on Wednesday, she had 22 points in back-to-back games at Atlanta and versus New York on August 23 and August 26, respectively.
Dream vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Brittney Griner over 19.5 Points (-110)