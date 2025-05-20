Dream vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Is Indiana laying too many points?

The Fever will look to improve their record to 2-0 on Tuesday night when they host the Dream at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. With Indiana laying 9.5 and the total sitting at 170.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s WNBA matchup?

Dream vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 9.5-point home favorites to beat the Dream. The total, meanwhile, sits at 170.5 points.

Team Overview

Indiana Fever (1–0)

The Fever enter this matchup with a 1–0 record, having secured a victory in their season opener. Under the leadership of head coach Stephanie White, the team aims to build upon their recent playoff appearance and continue their upward trajectory. Key players include Caitlin Clark, who had an impressive debut, and veteran DeWanna Bonner, who recently became the third all-time leading scorer in the WNBA.

Atlanta Dream (0–1)

The Dream are looking to rebound after a loss in their season opener. With the addition of veteran centers Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, the team has bolstered its frontcourt. Rhyne Howard remains a standout performer, and the team’s depth is enhanced by players like Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

Dream vs. Fever Key Trends:

The Fever have covered the spread in 15 of their last 22 games and hold a 9–3 record against the spread in their last 12 home games.

The Dream have covered the spread in 9 of their last 13 games overall and in 8 of their last 11 road contests.

The over has hit in 4 of the Fever’s last 5 games and in 8 of the last 12 matchups between these teams in Indiana.

Dream vs. Fever Player Prop Bets

Caitlin Clark (Fever): Over 20.5 points

Clark has been averaging 25.4 points over her last five games and has exceeded 20.5 points in four of those outings.

Rhyne Howard (Dream): Over 20.5 points

Howard has been averaging 21.4 points over her last five games and has exceeded 20.5 points in four of those contests.

Dream vs. Fever Prediction

The Indiana Fever are favored to win this matchup, given their strong home performance and recent trends. With Caitlin Clark leading the offense and the team’s depth, they have the tools to cover the spread. However, the Atlanta Dream’s recent performance against the Fever and their ability to cover the spread on the road make them a team to watch.

DREAM VS. FEVER WNBA PREDICTION: ATLANTA DREAM +9.5