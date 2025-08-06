Aces vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total too Low?

The Las Vegas Aces travel to San Francisco’s Chase Center for their final regular-season meeting with the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, August 6, tipping off at 7 p.m. PT and airing on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. Golden State holds a slim half-game lead in the standings, making this clash important for postseason positioning. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Valkyries matchup?

Aces vs. Valkyries Game Outlook

Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: NBA TV

Aces vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 6.5-point favorites to knock off the Valkyries. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 159.5.

Las Vegas Aces: Form & Key Players

The Aces rolled into this stretch with a 14–13 record. While they’ve shown flashes of dominance—averaging nearly 98 points, 36 rebounds, and 20 assists in their last two games—they’ve also been inconsistent, notably struggling in a historic 111–58 blowout loss to Minnesota.

MVP A’ja Wilson remains the engine, continuing to rank top‐three in the league in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and steals, and has logged multiple 30‑point double-doubles in 2025. Jackie Young has surged recently, averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 assists, and shooting over 50% from the field. Bench contributors like Dana Evans (15 ppg) and NaLyssa Smith have stepped up significantly post–All-Star break.

Golden State Valkyries: Challenges & Adjustments

The Valkyries, in their inaugural season, have gone 13–13, and are wrestling with the loss of All‑Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending knee injury. Tiffany Hayes (12 ppg) and Veronica Burton (10.7 ppg) are filling the scoring void, while huge rebounding effort keeps Golden State in the top 3 in total boards despite missing Thornton. Their interior scoring and paint production lag league norms, amplified by Monique Billings’ ankle issues and modest output from Iliana.

Coach Natalie Nakase continues to manage rotations carefully as the team juggles injuries and tries to maintain its playoff push. With Thornton out and Billings uncertain, they face a key decision ahead of the August 7 trade deadline.

Head-to-Head Context

In three prior meetings, the Aces scored the most points per game against Golden State (98.5 PPG), shooting 43.2% overall and 44% from three-point range. Golden State still managed a win in at least one of those contests on their home floor. The rivalry has been tight enough to tilt on lineup availability and defensive execution.

Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction

Las Vegas enters this matchup with superior star power, depth, and offensive firepower. Despite recent struggles, the Aces’ scorers—especially Wilson and Young—are elite. Golden State’s rebounding is strong, but their lack of interior punch and reliance on veterans to replace Thornton could limit them.

Prediction: The Aces win on the road in a competitive, high-energy battle. Expect a Las Vegas win by 5–8 points, with A’ja Wilson delivering a signature double-double and Jackie Young facilitating the offense. That said, the smart bet tonight is the over, which is a perfect 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams.

Aces vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: OVER 159.5