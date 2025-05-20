Aces vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Las Vegas Aces are set to face the Connecticut Sun on May 20, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This matchup features two teams with contrasting narratives: the Aces, aiming to reclaim their championship status, and the Sun, undergoing a significant roster overhaul.

Aces vs. Sun Team Profiles

Record: The Aces have been dominant, winning six of their last seven games.

Key Players:

A’ja Wilson: A perennial MVP candidate, Wilson leads the team with 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Chelsea Gray: The veteran guard orchestrates the offense, averaging 5.3 assists per game.

Kelsey Plum: Known for her scoring ability, Plum adds depth to the Aces’ backcourt.

Injuries: The Aces will be without Elizabeth Kitley, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who announced her pregnancy and will miss at least the first three months of the season .

Connecticut Sun

Record: The Sun are in a rebuilding phase, having lost their entire starting lineup from the previous season .

Key Players:

Alyssa Thomas: A versatile forward, Thomas is the cornerstone of the Sun’s new-look roster.

DeWanna Bonner: The veteran wing provides scoring and leadership.

Jonquel Jones: A former MVP, Jones adds experience and depth to the frontcourt.

Injuries: Bria Hartley and Jasmine Thomas are both out for the season, further depleting the Sun’s roster.

Aces vs. Sun Key Matchup

The primary battle to watch is between A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas. Wilson’s scoring and rebounding prowess will be tested against Thomas’s all-around game and leadership. This matchup could determine the tempo and outcome of the game.

Aces vs. Sun Prediction

While the Connecticut Sun are in the midst of a rebuild, they possess the talent and resilience to challenge the Aces. However, Las Vegas’s depth and experience should prevail, leading them to a solid road victory.

ACES VS. SUN WNBA PREDICTION: UNDER 166.5