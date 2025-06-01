Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas cover point spread?

The 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup kicks off with a compelling Western Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm. Both teams are eager to make a strong start in this in-season tournament, which features intra-conference games leading up to the championship on July 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Storm matchup?

Aces vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

Sunday, June 1, 6:00 p.m. ET

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Aces vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 3-point road favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Las Vegas Aces: Seeking Depth Behind Star Power

The Aces enter the Commissioner’s Cup with a 3–2 record, showcasing the dominance of A’ja Wilson, who leads the team with averages of 23.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray provide additional scoring and playmaking, but the team’s depth has been a concern following offseason departures of key players like Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes.

New acquisition Jewell Loyd has been adjusting to her role, contributing 10.2 points per game, though her shooting efficiency has room for improvement. The bench’s limited production has placed a heavier burden on the starters, making depth a critical factor for the Aces’ success in the tournament.

Seattle Storm: Defensive Strength Amid Offensive Challenges

The Storm hold a 3–3 record, with a defense that has been a strong point early in the season. Offensively, the team has struggled with consistency, particularly in three-point shooting and free throw opportunities. Skylar Diggins leads the team in scoring, while Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams contribute significantly on both ends of the floor. However, the Storm’s reliance on midrange shots and a slower pace has limited their offensive efficiency.

To compete effectively against the Aces, the Storm will need to capitalize on their defensive strengths and seek to improve their offensive strategies, potentially by increasing three-point attempts and fast-break opportunities.

Aces vs. Storm Prediction

Given the Aces’ star power and the Storm’s defensive capabilities, this matchup is poised to be competitive. However, the Aces’ offensive firepower, led by A’ja Wilson, may provide them with a slight edge.

Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -2.5