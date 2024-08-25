Aces vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in Rebounds?

Will Angel Reese go over in rebounds in Sunday afternoon’s Aces vs. Sky matchup? Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.
Aces vs. Sky Event Information
Las Vegas Aces (-8.5) at Chicago Sky (+8.5); o/u 168.5
12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024
Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Las Vegas Aces
- Record: The Aces have been one of the top teams in the league this season, boasting a dominant record and consistently performing at a high level.
- Key Players: A’ja Wilson continues to be a force on both ends of the court, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and defense. Alongside her, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray provide additional scoring and playmaking, making the Aces a formidable offensive unit.
- Strengths: The Aces are known for their fast-paced, high-scoring offense. They lead the league in points per game and have a deep roster that can contribute in various ways. Defensively, they are also solid, with their interior defense being particularly strong.
- Recent Form: The Aces have been in excellent form, winning the majority of their recent games. They’ve shown resilience and the ability to close out tight contests, which has been crucial in their success.
Chicago Sky
- Record: The Sky have had an up-and-down season, battling through injuries and inconsistency but still remaining competitive in the playoff race.
- Key Players: Kahleah Copper has been the standout player for the Sky, leading the team in scoring and serving as their primary offensive threat. Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams have also been key contributors, especially in providing defensive stability and rebounding.
- Strengths: The Sky’s strength lies in their versatility and ability to adapt to different game situations. They have a solid defensive structure and can switch up their lineups effectively. Their ability to shoot from beyond the arc can also be a game-changer when they’re hitting their shots.
- Recent Form: The Sky have had mixed results recently, struggling to find consistency but still managing to pull off some impressive wins against strong teams. They’ll need to bring their A-game to compete with the Aces.
Matchup to Watch
- A’ja Wilson vs. Kahleah Copper: Both players are the heart and soul of their respective teams. Wilson’s dominance in the paint and Copper’s ability to score from anywhere on the court will be pivotal in determining the outcome of this game.
Keys to the Game
- Aces: The Aces will need to impose their pace and take advantage of their depth. If they can get out in transition and control the boards, they’ll have a strong chance to win.
- Sky: The Sky must focus on their perimeter shooting and defense. If they can limit the Aces’ fast breaks and hit their three-pointers, they could pull off an upset.
Aces vs. Sky Prediction
Take Angel Reese to go over 13.5 (-125) rebounds. Reese nabbed 20 rebounds in back-to-back games against the Sun and Mercury the last two games. She hasn’t had fewer than double-digit rebounds since a May 5 game against the Sparks in which she only played 25 minutes. Reese also didn’t have fewer than 14 rebounds in four of her last six games. While today could be a tougher challenge against a stout Aces team, I nonetheless expect Reese to be active on the boards again today.
Aces vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 13.5 Rebounds (-125)