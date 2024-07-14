Aces vs. Mystics Prediction: Will Atkins fall short in rebounds?

Will Ariel Atkins fall short of her rebound total in Sunday afternoon’s Aces vs. Mystics matchup? Tip-off for this WNBA contest is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
Aces vs. Mystics Event Information
Las Vegas Aces (-12.5) at Washington Mystics (+12.5); o/u 172.5
3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024
Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC
Team Overview
Las Vegas Aces:
- Current Form: The Aces have been dominant this season, consistently performing as one of the top teams in the league.
- Strengths: Depth and star power. With players like A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray, the Aces have a balanced and potent offense.
- Weaknesses: The Aces have few weaknesses, but on rare occasions, they can struggle with turnovers and perimeter defense.
Washington Mystics:
- Current Form: The Mystics have shown resilience and competitive spirit but have been hampered by injuries and inconsistent play.
- Strengths: Defense and versatility. The Mystics can adapt their game plan effectively and have a strong defensive presence.
- Weaknesses: Injuries and scoring consistency. Missing key players can hamper their offensive flow and overall performance.
Key Players to Watch
- Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson (F), Kelsey Plum (G), Chelsea Gray (G)
- Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (F), Ariel Atkins (G), Natasha Cloud (G)
Betting Tips
- Point Spread: The Aces are likely to be favored. Given their form, betting on them to cover the spread could be a solid choice, but consider the size of the spread.
- Over/Under: The Aces’ high-powered offense often leads to high-scoring games. If the Mystics can keep pace, betting on the over might be worthwhile.
- Player Props: A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are reliable options for overs on points. For the Mystics, look at Delle Donne’s points and rebounds if she’s healthy.
Aces vs. Mystics Prediction
Take Ariel Atkins to go over in assists. The current over/under is set at 3.5 and while she didn’t clear that number in two out of her last three games, go back a little further and you’ll see that this number has been set too low. Atkins has had at least four assists in five out of her last seven games, which includes a four-game stretch in which she averaged over five assists per contest.
Aces vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Ariel Atkins over 3.5 assists (-114)