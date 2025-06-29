Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Is Betting Total set too Low?

The Mercury (12–4) aim to stretch their winning streak to seven as they host the struggling Aces (7–8). Phoenix has been one of the league’s most exciting teams lately, riding hot three-point shooting and balanced playmaking. Conversely, Las Vegas has hit a rough patch—struggling on the road and missing key contributors. With momentum heavily favoring Phoenix, expect high intensity in this Western Conference clash. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Mercury matchup?

Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBA TV

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 6-point home favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 166.5 points.

What to Watch

Phoenix Mercury

Victors in six straight games, featuring strong offensive numbers: 83.8 PPG and 43.5% FG.

Three-point barrage: Averaging 10.4 makes per game, they outgun Las Vegas’s perimeter defense by about 3 per contest.

Satou Sabally leads with 19.6 PPG and 7.9 RPG; Sami Whitcomb contributes 10.7 PPG recently.

Alyssa Thomas orchestrates playmaking—aveaging 9.5 APG in conference games and recorded a 15-assist game in the 106–91 win over New York.

Las Vegas Aces

Floundering at 7–8 overall, struggling in Western matchups (3–6) and on the road (2–4).

Their scoring (80.7 PPG) slightly exceeds Phoenix’s average allowed points (79.0).

A’ja Wilson remains the backbone with 21.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, and strong defense (2.8 BPG).

Jewell Loyd adds perimeter firepower with 2.2 made threes per game over the past 10.

Missing Megan Gustafson (leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (personal), their depth takes a hit.

Aces vs. Mercury Prediction

Phoenix’s offensive rhythm, especially from deep, gives them the edge. Las Vegas will be in the game if A’ja Wilson gets help—but inconsistencies on the road and missing pieces could make it too much. That said, my best bet is the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2.

Aces vs. Mercury Prediction: OVER 167