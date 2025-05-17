Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Betting Prediction & Preview: Will NY cover?

The WNBA kicks off its season this weekend and one of the bigger matchups is Saturday’s Aces vs. Liberty clashes. What’s the smart bet in today’s 1:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Matchup:

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Saturday, May 17, 1:00 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+, Disney+

Aces vs. Liberty Game Preview

The 2025 WNBA season kicks off with a marquee matchup as the defending champion New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces—a rematch of last season’s intense semifinal series, where the Liberty ousted the Aces 3-1, punctuated by a dominant 76-62 Game 4 win.

The Liberty will be celebrating their 2024 championship pregame with a ring ceremony, but don’t expect the Aces to be distracted. Vegas enters this one laser-focused on revenge and redemption.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 4-point home favorites versus the Aces, while the total sits at 168.

Storylines to Watch

Revenge Game Energy:

Becky Hammon and her squad haven’t forgotten their semifinal exit. Expect the Aces to play with urgency and physicality, particularly after scoring just 24 second-half points in that elimination loss.

Liberty’s Firepower:

With a healthy core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot, New York’s elite playmaking and shot creation will challenge Las Vegas on both ends. Marine Johannès and Isabelle Harrison showed strong preseason form, adding depth to Brondello’s already stacked lineup.

Aces’ Depth Concerns:

Las Vegas is down three key rotation pieces in Dana Evans, Megan Gustafson, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. While not starters, their absence may stress the Aces’ bench, especially if New York runs in transition or presses pace.

Preseason Momentum:

The Aces come in with two close preseason wins, including a buzzer-beater against Phoenix. New York, meanwhile, split their tune-up games and showed some early-season rust—particularly in rebounding and late-game defense.

Aces vs. Liberty Key Matchups

A’ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart: Two MVP-caliber forwards squaring off. Wilson will be leaned on more heavily due to Aces’ injury report. Stewart’s versatility makes her the x-factor.

Chelsea Gray vs. Sabrina Ionescu: Veteran savvy versus high-octane scoring. Ionescu had 6 assists and 3 turnovers in preseason; Gray needs to disrupt her rhythm early.

Bench Production: With the Aces short-handed, their second unit (led by Kelsey Plum and possibly rookies like Kate Martin) will need to step up against a deeper Liberty bench.

Watch For

A breakout game from Marine Johannès if the Liberty’s starters draw heavy attention.

An MVP-caliber performance from A’ja Wilson, who will need to dominate both ends for the Aces to steal a win.

Aces vs. Liberty Prediction

Expect a hard-fought battle between two of the league’s best teams. The Liberty, energized by their championship rings and a home crowd, should come out strong. But the Aces, still carrying the sting of last year’s playoff exit, will bring playoff-level urgency.

However, New York’s depth and home-court edge, especially against a short-handed Vegas squad, may prove decisive in the final minutes.

Aces vs. Liberty Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -4