Storm vs. Kings UFL Week 3 Picks: Will Orlando continue to cover spread?

Last Updated on April 10, 2026 1:54 pm by Anthony Rome

Friday night gives us a rare immediate rematch in the UFL, and based on what we saw just six days ago, the betting angle here is pretty clear. Orlando didn’t just beat Louisville—they controlled the game from start to finish in a 19-9 win. Now the question is simple: has anything actually changed?

Betting Odds

Spread: Orlando Storm -3.5

Orlando Storm -3.5 Total: 38.5

Matchup Breakdown

Let’s start with the biggest issue on the field—Louisville’s offense.

Through two games, the Kings are averaging just 36 rushing yards per game, and it’s completely crippled everything else they want to do. No run game means:

Constant long down-and-distance situations

Predictable passing downs

Increased pressure on the quarterback

And that’s exactly what Orlando exploited in the first meeting, which we nailed from a prediction stand point last week.

The Storm were able to generate pressure without blitzing, which allowed them to sit back in coverage and force mistakes. Louisville converted just 3-of-12 on third down, couldn’t sustain drives, and never found rhythm with either Jason Bean or Chandler Rogers.

Even more concerning? There’s still no clarity at quarterback. A split rotation usually signals uncertainty—not a solution.

Meanwhile, Orlando continues to show a clear, repeatable formula:

Control the clock ( 33:29 time of possession last game )

) Stay balanced offensively

Create explosive plays when needed

That last part was the difference. While Louisville had zero big plays, Orlando hit multiple chunk gains, including deep connections from Jack Plummer to KJ Hamler and Elijhah Badger.

Even in a game where they weren’t perfect on third or fourth down, Orlando still dictated everything structurally.

Key Factors

1. Louisville’s Run Game (or lack thereof)

Until proven otherwise, this is a fatal flaw. If they can’t run, they can’t win this matchup.

2. Quarterback Stability

Orlando has it with Plummer. Louisville doesn’t. That matters even more in a low-total game.

3. Explosive Plays

Orlando has them. Louisville doesn’t. In a game with limited possessions, that’s often the deciding factor.

4. Discipline

Nine penalties for Louisville last week is brutal in a tight game. Cleaning that up helps—but doesn’t fix the bigger issues.

Best Bets

Orlando Storm -3.5

This line has moved slightly, but it’s justified. Orlando has already proven they can control this exact matchup. Unless Louisville finds a run game overnight, this is a repeat script.

Under 38.5

These teams just combined for 28 points, and nothing suggests a major offensive breakout is coming. Orlando plays controlled, Louisville struggles to sustain drives—this stays low.

Final Prediction

Orlando Storm 20, Louisville Kings 10

Orlando once again dictates tempo, wins the trenches, and creates the only explosive plays of the night. Louisville’s offensive issues persist, and without balance or a clear answer at quarterback, it’s another long night for the Kings.