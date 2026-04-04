Kings vs. Storm UFL Week 2 Picks: Will Orlando improve to 2-0?

Last Updated on April 4, 2026 4:45 pm by Anthony Rome

Saturday night’s matchup between the Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm sets up as one of the more telling early-season games in the UFL. Orlando looked like one of the most complete teams in Week 1, while Louisville showed flashes—but ultimately beat themselves. Now, the Kings hit the road as underdogs in a game that could swing on discipline and efficiency.

Betting Odds

Spread: Orlando Storm -2.5

Orlando Storm -2.5 Total: 39.5

Matchup Breakdown

Orlando enters this game with a clear identity—and that’s something you can trust early in a season like this.

They were one of the most efficient offenses in Week 1:

356 total yards

Zero turnovers

3-for-4 in the red zone

Quarterback Jack Plummer looked sharp and in control, and more importantly, he distributed the ball to a deep group of playmakers. With weapons like Elijhah Badger, KJ Hamler, and Chris Rowland, this passing attack has real upside.

Then there’s the ground game. Jashaun Corbin continues to be one of the most reliable backs in the league, and paired with Elijah Dotson, Orlando has the balance that Louisville lacked.

On the other side, Louisville is intriguing—but flawed.

Jason Bean was impressive in stretches, throwing for 226 yards and showing mobility, but the issues were glaring:

3 turnovers (lost battle 3-0)

Only 46 rushing yards

Major time of possession disadvantage

That combination is dangerous against a team like Orlando that thrives on capitalizing on mistakes. If Louisville becomes one-dimensional again, Orlando’s defense can key in and create more turnover opportunities.

Key Factors

1. Turnovers

This is the game right here. Louisville lost because of them last week, while Orlando played clean football. If that trend continues, the result likely does too.

2. Offensive Balance

Orlando has it. Louisville doesn’t—yet. If the Kings can’t establish a run game, they’ll be predictable and easier to defend.

3. Red Zone Efficiency

Orlando was excellent (3-for-4), while Louisville left points on the field. In a game with a total under 40, that’s massive.

Best Bets

Orlando Storm -2.5

They’re the more complete, disciplined, and efficient team right now. Laying under a field goal at home is a strong position, especially against a turnover-prone opponent.

Under 39.5

Even with Orlando’s offensive success, this still profiles as a controlled game. Louisville will likely try to slow things down, and unless turnovers directly create points, scoring should stay modest.

Final Prediction

Orlando Storm 21, Louisville Kings 17

Orlando’s balance and efficiency once again prove to be the difference. Louisville shows improvement, but a key turnover late allows the Storm to pull away just enough to cover and secure their second straight win.