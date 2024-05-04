Stallions vs. Showboats UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Stallions vs. Showboats matchup on Saturday in the UFL turn into a high-scoring affair at 12:00 p.m. ET? Or at least a game that cashes the over?

Stallions vs. Showboats Event Information

Birmingham Stallions (-13.5) at Memphis Showboats (+13.5); o/u 42.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: ABC

Stallions’ QB Adrian Martinez runs over Roughnecks

Making his second start of the season, the Stallions QB sprinted past a Roughnecks defense that could not catch him in the open field. Martinez rushed for a league-high 138 yards and threw for another 155 and a touchdown in Birmingham’s dominant 32-9 victory over Houston.

The undefeated Stallions (5-0) have won 12 straight games dating back to last season, avoiding an upset bid from the team that last defeated them.

Martinez leads the league in rushing with 302 yards through five games and has the league’s only 300-yard passing performance this season. Despite the eye-popping performances by Martinez, head coach Skip Holtz remains committed to a two-QB system between Martinez and Matt Corral.

Panthers RB Wes Hills has three-score day vs. Showboats

Hills had not scored a touchdown in four games, but all that changed Sunday. The USFL’s leading rusher last season finished with 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Michigan’s 35-18 road win over Memphis.

Panthers safety Kai Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, continued to show that he’s one of the best defensive players in the league, corralling an interception for a third consecutive game.

The Showboats (1-4) made a change at quarterback from Case Cookus to Troy Williams, but they still suffered their fourth straight loss. Williams threw for 248 yards and three scores but also had two interceptions. Memphis finished with four turnovers, and the Panthers (2-3) turned those miscues into 14 points.

Panthers edge rusher Breeland Speaks posted four combined tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Stallions vs. Showboats Prediction

Take the over. Skip Holtz’s offense has scored at least 20 points in every game this season and there’s no reason to believe that the Stallions won’t do so again today versus the Showboats. The Stallions boast the second-best scoring offense in the league, notching 132 points. Granted, they also have the best scoring defense (68 points), but Birmingham should provide us with most of the scoring we need today.

Stallions vs. Showboats Week 4 UFL Prediction: OVER 42.5