    Stallions vs. Roughnecks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Stallions vs. Roughnecks

    Birmingham remains the last unbeaten team in the UFL but will it cover as a 7.5-point favorite in Saturday night’s Stallions vs. Roughnecks matchup? Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

    Stallions vs. Roughnecks Event Information

    Birmingham Stallions (-7.5) at Houston Roughnecks (+7.5); o/u 42

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

    Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: FOX

    Stallions remain unbeaten following narrow win

    The Stallions needed a late surge and a field goal from a kicker they signed just four days prior to Saturday to earn the win in Week 4, but they managed to pull off both and remain perfect on the season — extending their winning streak to 11 games dating back to 2023.

    After the UFL’s first 300-yard passing performance and entering Week 4 as the UFL’s leading rusher, QB Adrian Martinez watched the start swing back to former Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.

    Corral held serve in the QB derby with the win and a solid performance. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Still, there’s little doubt that the offense is more explosive with Martinez in at QB.

    Roughnecks finally earn first win

    The Roughnecks finally earned their first win of the year behind a solid offensive performance and stellar defensive performance.

    While QB Reid Sinnett completed just 18 of 28 passes for 191 yards and one score, the return of USFL Offensive Player of the Year Mark Thompson to the Roughnecks’ backfield certainly energized the offensive line.

    Thompson scored a rushing touchdown in his first game back, while the

    Roughnecks’ defense became the first to hold an otherwise explosive

    Renegades offense to single-digit scoring.

    Stallions vs. Roughnecks Prediction

    Take Houston. Sinnett won’t keep the Roughnecks in this game, but USFL Offensive Player of the Year Mark Thompson certainly can now that he has returned. The Roughnecks also displayed excellent defense in their victory last week and while tonight will certainly be a bigger challenge, Houston should play with more confidence after picking up a win.

    Stallions vs. Roughnecks Week 4 UFL Prediction: HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS +7.5

