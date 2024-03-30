Stallions vs. Renegades UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The new UFL will kick off its season on Saturday afternoon with a Stallions vs. Renegades matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET in Arlington, TX. Will the defending XFL champion Renegades open the season with an upset or at the very least, an ATS win?

Stallions vs. Renegades Event Information

Birmingham Stallions (-3.5) at Arlington Renegades (+3.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX Sports

Stallions likely to lean on Marable

However, with the team’s best player no longer on the roster in McGough, Holtz will lean more on versatile tailback CJ Marable, who’s been with Holtz and the Stallions since the team’s inception.

“He’s been such a staple for us for the last two years,” Holtz said. “He’s so solid at everything. He may not be the best running back in the league with the ball in his arm. He may not be the best guy catching balls out of the backfield. He may not be the best blocker.

“He may not be the best at any one thing, but I would argue as an all-around tailback he may be one of the best in the league.”

Perez Back to Lead Arlington

Quarterback Luis Perez, the catalyst who helped ignite a magical run by the Arlington Renegades to an XFL title last year, spent his first training camp with the team this offseason learning the intricacies of head coach Bob Stoops’ offense.

That said, the reigning XFL Championship Game MVP should be even better in his second year with the Renegades.

“It helps a lot,” Stoops said. “Of course, he galvanized our locker room and was a major reason we were able to win the championship last year. He’s a natural leader, a guy people love to be on the field with. He’s got great respect from his teammates in the locker room, so he’s definitely a key part of what we’re doing.”

Stallions vs. Renegades Prediction

Take Arlington. Why the defending XFL champion Renegades are receiving 3.5 points at home is unclear. After totaling 760 scrimmage yards to finish second in the USFL a year ago, slowing down Marable will be a challenge today for Arlington. That said, the quarterback situation for the Stallions is a mess.

When you have three quarterbacks, you don’t have any and that’s the current situation for Birmingham. J’Mar Smith has some experience, as does Adrian Martinez, but Matt Corral argubably has the highest upside. Which signal-caller Holtz will ride with is anyone’s guess, but I’m assuming he’ll go with Smith and lean heavily on his running game. If I’m right, I’ll be happy to have the 3.5 in my back pocket when the game is tight late.

Stallions vs. Renegades Week 1 UFL Prediction: Arlington Renegades +3.5