Stallions vs. Panthers UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Week 2 of the UFL rolls on with a Stallions vs. Panthers matchup at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. With the Panthers receiving 6.5 points as a home underdog and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the smart bet for today’s game?

Stallions vs. Panthers Event Information

Birmingham Stallions (-6.5) at Michigan Panthers (+6.5); 41.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Stallions open with 27-14 win vs. Arlington

In a historic clash marking the inaugural game of the newly amalgamated United Football League, the reigning back-to-back USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, made a resounding statement as they triumphed over the Arlington Renegades, 2023 champions of the XFL, with a final score of 27-14.

Making his first career start as a Stallion, Matt Corral opened the matchup utilizing the passing game. Corral finished the game 201 passing yards, 25 rushing yards and one touchdown. Adrian Martinez also made a strong appearance, showing off his rushing capability just before sustaining an injury. He finished with 52 rushing yards on three attempts, with a long of 20 yards.

Michigan defeats St. Louis on 64-yard FG

In a tightly-contested affair, the Michigan Panthers defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 18-16 on Saturday, March 30 in their United Football League opener at Ford Field. Jake Bates nailed a 64-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to win the game for Michigan.

Jake Bates 64-yard field goal was the longest field goal of his career and the longest field goal in recent spring football history and ranks as the second longest field goal in Ford Field history, behind Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal in 2021.

Stallions vs. Panthers Prediction

Take the under. I don’t trust that Michigan will contribute enough points to cash the over today at Ford Field. The Panthers’ offense looked pathetic at times against a St. Louis defense that can be had against the run and things won’t get easier today versus the Stallions. I also doubt they’ll be able to lean on 64-yard field goals consistently moving forward. To be fair, Michigan also held a potent St. Louis passing attack to only 199 total yards, so the Panthers defense also factors into my play today.

Stallions vs. Panthers Week 2 UFL Prediction: UNDER 41.5