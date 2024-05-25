Stallions vs. Brahmas UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With unbeaten Birmingham laying 8.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 44, what’s the best play in Saturday’s Stallions vs. Brahmas matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday?

Stallions vs. Brahmas Event Information

Birmingham Stallions (-8.5) at San Antonio Brahmas (+8.5); o/u 44

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ABC

Brahmas go off offensively

The Brahmas amassed 300 yards in the first half in Sunday’s win. QB Quinten Dormady completed 10 of 13 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with over 300 yards passing, while former Maryland running back Anthony McFarland enjoyed a breakout game that made him the league’s first 100-yard receiver at running back.

Former Denver Broncos tight end Cody Latimer added six catches for 116 yards in the 20-15 win. The Brahmas defense continued to stifle its opposition, putting together a fourth consecutive outing of allowing 18 points or fewer.

Safety Jordan Mosley, a shoo-in for the All-UFL team, has recorded 63 tackles through eight games.

Stallions remain lone unbeaten UFL team

The Stallions have won all eight games this season and 15-straight dating back to last year. With a 35-28 win against USFL Conference foe Houston, Birmingham moved one step closer to securing home-field advantage for the USFL Conference title game against Michigan next month.

MVP candidate Adrian Martinez accounted for 217 yards, including 44 on the ground, five touchdowns and one interception. The Stallions rushed for 149 yards and have scored 30 points or more in each of their past four wins.

The Stallions turn their attention to the Brahmas next week — a team that could play against them again in the UFL championship matchup in just a month’s time.

Stallions vs. Brahmas Prediction

Take the over. No team in the UFL has scored more points this season than the Stallions, who are averaging 29.5 points per game. While the Brahmas only average 20.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the UFL, they do have the pieces to put points on the board.

Today comes down to the Stallions, however. They scored 35 points last week in their victory over the Roughnecks and 30 in their clash with the Battlehawks the week prior. In fact, you’d have to go back to Week 4 to find a game when Birmingham didn’t score less than 30 points.

Stallions vs. Brahmas Week 8 UFL Prediction: OVER 44