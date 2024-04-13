Showboats vs. Stallions UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Birmingham stay unbeaten to start the UFL season with a win and a cover in Saturday night’s Showboats vs. Stallions matchup? Or is there a better play on the board tonight?

Showboats vs. Stallions Event Information

Memphis Showboats (+7) at Birmingham Stallions (-7); o/u 40.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Birmingham, AL, Protective Stadium

TV: FOX

Stallions off to excellent start

Amid the exciting start to the season, Skip Holtz’s Stallions continue to show themselves to be the class of this new era of professional spring football. With a 20-13 win against the Panthers, Birmingham improved to 2-0 on the season. Both wins came on the road and extended their winning streak to nine-straight dating back to the 2023 USFL season.

Showboats collapse vs. San Antonio

The Showboats experienced an utter collapse, while the Brahmas made an improbable comeback in Week 2. Not only did Memphis lead San Antonio by 19 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Showboats defense shut out the Brahmas offense. Three Memphis defenders notched seven tackles, Maximilian Roberts added two sacks and a forced fumble and star QB Case Cookus totaled 252 yards.

Showboats vs. Stallions Prediction

Take Birmingham. I’m a firm believer in the notion that if a team has two quarterbacks, they don’t have one. That said, Stallions head coach Skip Holtz is in the midst of debunking that philosophy.

Holtz has made his two-QB system work. In each of his previous two USFL championship seasons, Holtz steadily played his former quarterback at Louisiana Tech, J’Mar Smith, alongside eventual starter and 2023 MVP Alex McGough until one separated from the other. Heading into the UFL season, Holtz kept his word that former Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral and Nebraska standout Adrian Martinez would both play. Each made plays a week ago to lead the Stallions to victory. Birmingham played well defensively last week, too.

As for Showboats, they struggled mightily in the red zone last week, scoring only once in six trips inside the 20. Memphis led San Antonio by 19 points to start the fourth quarter, but the Brahmas staged a massive comeback to hand Memphis an embarrassing loss. I’m betting they don’t get off the mat today.

Showboats vs. Stallions Week 3 UFL Prediction: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS -7