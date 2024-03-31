Showboats vs. Roughnecks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Showboats vs. Roughnecks matchup will be a matchup of the former USFL versus the former XFL on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Will the Roughnecks pull off the small upset as a home underdog? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Showboats vs. Roughnecks Event Information

Memphis Showboats (-1) at Houston Roughnecks (+1); o/u 40.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Cookus takes over under center for Showboats

Case Cookus, who played his first two USFL seasons with the Philadelphia Stars, now teams up with head coach John DeFilippo with the Showboats in Bluff City, Tennessee. The Northern Arizona product also checks in as a team captain for Memphis. Cookus finished with 2,294 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, but he also threw nine interceptions. Cookus has good mobility, rushing for 278 yards last season, but was the second-most sacked QB in the USFL last season (29).

Thompson one of the top offensive players in UFL

Mark Thompson: The bruising running back finished as the Offensive Player of the Year in the USFL last season, totaling 653 rushing yards and a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns. However, Thompson suffered a knee injury in training camp, putting in question his availability for the season opener.

Showboats vs. Roughnecks Prediction

Take the under. The two games on Saturday both fell under the total and I could see more low-scoring games ahead for the UFL. The two games yesterday were between unfamiliar foes and this matchup will also be a former USFL participate going against an XFL foe. With limited game film and no experience against each other, I envision both teams playing it safe, relying on their defense and their ground game. This isn’t a big total so our margin for error is thin, but I see this game playing out similarly to Michigan’s 18-16 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Showboats vs. Roughnecks Week 1 UFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5