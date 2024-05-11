Showboats vs. Renegades UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Showboats vs. Renegades matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday as the UFL heads into Week 7 of its season. Will the Renegades cover as a 6-point home favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board today in Arlington?

Showboats vs. Renegades Event Information

Memphis Showboats (+6) at Arlington Renegades (-6); o/u 45

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Showboats drop fifth straight game

For the third time in as many weeks, head coach John DeFilippo found himself needing to pull his starting quarterback against a pass rush that overwhelmed his offensive line.

The Showboats, who looked better in the final minutes of the game with Troy Williams in, have dropped five in a row. Following a spirited start by Carnell Lake’s defense, the Showboats looked lost at home. Their next two games are on the road, and they are running out of chances to right the ship after giving up the second-most points by any team in the UFL this year.

Their loss in Week 6 was their fourth consecutive game of allowing 30 points or more.

Renegades remain UFL’s only winless team

The Renegades remain the UFL’s only winless team and are one loss from matching their loss total from last year in the legacy XFL. The heartbreaking loss on the road, 28-27 to the Panthers, is Bob Stoops’ 13th since 2023.

Arlington’s last win came in the XFL Championship Game last May. The Renegades are not yet eliminated from making a 2023-like comeback — they made the XFL playoffs with a 4-7 record — but they’ll have to get help from the three teams in front of them.

The good news is the Renegades have games left against those two in front — the Battlehawks, Defenders and Brahmas — and will have a chance to begin a win-streak with a game against the Showboats in Week 7.

Showboats vs. Renegades Prediction

Take Arlington. There’s only one team in the UFL that has scored fewer points than the 107 that Memphis has scored, which is Houston at 84. There’s no team that has allowed more points than the Showboats, who have surrendered 171 this season (which is 18 more than Arlington has allowed). No, the Renegades don’t have a win this season. It’ll come later today and I see Arlington unleashing a lot of pent-up frustration on Memphis in this one.

Showboats vs. Renegades Week 7 UFL Prediction: ARLINGTON RENEGADES -6