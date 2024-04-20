Showboats vs. Battlehawks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Week 4 in the UFL kicks off on Saturday afternoon with a Showboats vs. Battlehawks matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET. With the Battlehawks laying 7 points and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the best bet for this UFL matchup today?

Showboats vs. Battlehawks Event Information

Memphis Showboats (+7) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-7); o/u 44.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ABC/ESPN

Showboats continue to struggle

While the Stallions sizzled, the Showboats scuffled. Memphis QB Case Cookus finished with just 139 passing yards and was sacked five times. He was replaced by backup Troy Williams, who led the Pittsburgh Maulers to the USFL title game last season, in the fourth quarter.

Cookus has been sacked a UFL-high 11 times. The Showboats struggled running the football again, finishing with only 20 rushing yards. The Stallions finished with eight sacks defensively and have a league-high 17 sacks through three games.

Butler breaks out for Battlehawks

In the battle for the top spot in the XFL conference, the Battlehawks (2-1) thwarted San Antonio’s comeback bid this weekend and held on to defeat the Brahmas (2-1) in the Alamodome on Sunday, 31-24.

Big-bodied receiver Hakeem Butler had his best game of the season, finishing with six receptions for 87 yards, including a 20-yard catch for a score. St. Louis QB A.J. McCarron finished 19 of 27 (70.4%) for 152 yards and completed passes to eight different players. He also ran for a 10-yard score.

Showboats vs. Battlehawks Prediction

Take the over. I thought about backing the Battlehawks, who are clearly the better team in this matchup, but ultimately I don’t trust their defense. The Showboats haven’t been able to run the ball effectively to date. That said, they should be able to run the ball effectively against a fast but undersized St. Louis front seven.

If Memphis contributes to the scoring, we’re going to be in great shape for the over. That’s because the Battlehawks have one of the best offenses in the UFL. A.J. McCarron completed 19 of 27 passes for 152 yards in the win over San Antonio, but he should go well over 200 yards today. He has the best set of skill position players around him and will benefit facing a Memphis defense that allowed 33 points to the Stallions last week and 20 to the Brahamas two weeks ago.

Showboats vs. Battlehawks Week 4 UFL Prediction: OVER 45.5