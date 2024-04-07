Roughnecks vs. Defenders UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Sunday’s Roughnecks vs. Defenders UFL Week 2 matchup turn into a rock fight at 4:00 p.m. ET?

Roughnecks vs. Defenders Event Information

Houston Roughnecks (+5) at DC Defenders (-5); o/u 40.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: FOX

Ta’amu already showing he can be best player in UFL

Jordan Ta’amu, the reigning XFL Offensive Player of the Year, showed that he’s capable of being the best player in the UFL. He might have to be in order to give his team a chance this season. He was responsible for all but eight of the Defenders’ 253 total yards. Head coach Reggie Barlow will have to find a way to help his QB and get his offense into the end zone in Week 2.

Roughnecks fall short in penalty-riddled opener

In their 2024 season home opener at Rice Stadium, the Houston Roughnecks fell short in a penalty riddled conference clash to the Memphis Showboats, 18-12. Coming off a previous 7-3 record during the 2023 XFL season, the Roughnecks are now holding the fourth spot in the USFL conference.

Rallying a strong offensive or defensive momentum in the first proved to be hard for the Roughnecks. The Showboats put up the first points on the board with a 27-yard field goal. As the Roughnecks lined up for their first down of the quarter, Memphis would continue to flourish. A forced fumble by Kyree Woods and recovery for a touchdown by Christian McFarland gave them a 9-0 lead to end the first.

Roughnecks vs. Defenders Prediction

Take the under. Last year’s USFL MVP Mark Thompson remains out for the Roughnecks due to a knee injury. He did not practice for a second straight week and will miss today, which is a huge blow for a Houston team that didn’t generate much offense a week ago in its opener. The Roughnecks finished with just 42 rushing yards without Thompson last week against the Showboats and the challenge doesn’t get easier today.

Speaking off offense (or lack thereof), the Defenders need more around Ta’amu. As previously noted, he accounted for all but eight of the team’s 253 yards in last week’s loss to the Brahmas – a game in which the Defenders mustered only 12 points. While Houston struggled offensively last week, the Roughnecks were sound defensively. I expect another defensive struggle today.

Roughnecks vs. Defenders Week 2 UFL Prediction: UNDER 40.5