Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks UFL Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks matchup produce enough points on Saturday afternoon to cash the over for bettors? Or is there a better bet on the board today at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Stallions vs. Showboats Event Information

Houston Roughnecks (+11) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-11); o/u 47.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2024

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: FOX

Roughnecks look hapless vs. Stallions

Following their first win of the season, the Roughnecks looked hapless against the Stallions. Their defense gave up 20 points in the second quarter and was just 1-for-4 in the red zone.

There’s still time for Houston to find its way into the playoffs, but with games against the Battlehawks, Brahmas, Stallions, Panthers and Showboats to finish the season, they’ll have to play some of their best football in order to make it happen.

Battlehawks demolish Defenders

St. Louis showed up to Audi Field and dropped a Michael Jordan comeback on the beer-snake-backed denizens of D.C., becoming the first team to score 40 points or more this season with a 45-12 demolition of the Defenders.

After scoring the first 17 points of the game, the Battlehawks turned to their defense, which allowed 12 points in the first half before clamping down for a second-half shutout. Three players notched an interception, and 2023 XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu contributed two sacks.

The Battlehawks also made two fourth-down stops and blocked two punts, while Defenders kicker Matt McCrane missed his first field goal of the season.

Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks Prediction

With all due respect to the undefeated Stallions, the Battlehawks have the best offense for my money. They were held to only 16 points in their Week 1 loss to the Panthers, but that was the last time they were held to fewer than 20 points and the last time they lost. Since that 18-16 defeat, the Battlehawks have scored 27, 31, 32 and 45 points in their four consecutive victories. A.J. McCarron has the best set of skill position players in the game and while St. Louis has improved defensively, it’s still susceptible to giving up big plays and scores.

Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks Week 4 UFL Prediction: OVER 47.5