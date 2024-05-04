Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    UFL Articles

    Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks UFL Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks

    Will the Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks matchup produce enough points on Saturday afternoon to cash the over for bettors? Or is there a better bet on the board today at 3:00 p.m. ET?

    Stallions vs. Showboats Event Information

    Houston Roughnecks (+11) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-11); o/u 47.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2024

    The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: FOX

    Roughnecks look hapless vs. Stallions

    Following their first win of the season, the Roughnecks looked hapless against the Stallions. Their defense gave up 20 points in the second quarter and was just 1-for-4 in the red zone.

    There’s still time for Houston to find its way into the playoffs, but with games against the Battlehawks, Brahmas, Stallions, Panthers and Showboats to finish the season, they’ll have to play some of their best football in order to make it happen.

    Battlehawks demolish Defenders

    St. Louis showed up to Audi Field and dropped a Michael Jordan comeback on the beer-snake-backed denizens of D.C., becoming the first team to score 40 points or more this season with a 45-12 demolition of the Defenders.

    After scoring the first 17 points of the game, the Battlehawks turned to their defense, which allowed 12 points in the first half before clamping down for a second-half shutout. Three players notched an interception, and 2023 XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu contributed two sacks.

    The Battlehawks also made two fourth-down stops and blocked two punts, while Defenders kicker Matt McCrane missed his first field goal of the season.

    Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks Prediction

    With all due respect to the undefeated Stallions, the Battlehawks have the best offense for my money. They were held to only 16 points in their Week 1 loss to the Panthers, but that was the last time they were held to fewer than 20 points and the last time they lost. Since that 18-16 defeat, the Battlehawks have scored 27, 31, 32 and 45 points in their four consecutive victories. A.J. McCarron has the best set of skill position players in the game and while St. Louis has improved defensively, it’s still susceptible to giving up big plays and scores.

    Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks Week 4 UFL Prediction: OVER 47.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com