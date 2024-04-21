Renegades vs. Roughnecks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Renegades vs. Roughnecks matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday will feature a pair of 0-3 teams. Which side will earn its first victory of the season while also covering for bettors in the process?

Renegades vs. Roughnecks Event Information

Arlington Renegades (-2.5) at Houston Roughnecks (+2.5); o/u 46.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FS1

Renegades fall to 0-3 with loss to Defenders

Despite generating 419 total yards, running 25 more offensive plays than the Defenders, a 290-yard passing performance from QB Luis Perez and converting 13 of 18 third downs — Bob Stoops’ squad couldn’t get it done and dropped to 0-3.

Adding insult to injury, two of Arlington’s three losses have come at home. However, the Renegades are still just two wins from the second and final playoff spot in the XFL conference.

Roughnecks also fall to 0-3

The Roughnecks, like the Renegades, are still searching for their first win of the season — and their first game without a blocked punt. That’s right, Houston is the only team in the league to have a punt blocked in all three games.

In his first start for Houston, QB Reid Sinnett threw for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Houston rushing attack yielded just 57 yards on 20 rushes while the defense saw the levee break in the third quarter when the Panthers scored 22 points — the most by any team in a single quarter this year.

Renegades vs. Roughnecks Prediction

Take Arlington. The Renegades’ offense will be difficult for the Roughnecks to slow down today in Houston. They put up 419 total yards last week in their loss to the Defenders, which was a total collapse within the final few minutes. Perez is a spring stud and he should have plenty of room to operate the Arlington offense.

These two teams might have the same record, but the Renegades have the better roster, coaching and quarterback.

Renegades vs. Roughnecks Week 4 UFL Prediction: ARLINGTON RENEGADES -2.5