Renegades vs. Panthers UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Renegades vs. Panthers matchup will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Ford Field. Will the Panthers cover as a 3.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board this afternoon?

Renegades vs. Panthers Event Information

Arlington Renegades (+3.5) at Michigan Panthers (-3.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Trio of Hills’ scores helps Panthers defeat Showboats

The Michigan Panthers got off to a quick start against the Memphis Showboats and never looked back, claiming a 35-18 victory on Sunday, April 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Led by quarterback Danny Etling, who was making his first start, the Panthers put up 13 points in the first quarter, their highest scoring opening quarter of the season. Wes Hills recorded three crucial rushing scores, the most in a game for a Panther this season. Michigan also tallied four takeaways and seven sacks on defense, contributing to an overall impressive performance.

Michigan’s defense helped jump start the game with a Breeland Speaks sack fumble on Showboats quarterback Troy Williams, who was making his first start of the season. Garrett Marino recovered the fumble, giving the Panthers advantageous field position just four plays into the game. Speaks finished the game with three sacks.

Renegades fall to Brahmas 25-15

San Antonio’s passing attack through the first four weeks of the UFL season had taken center stage helping the Brahmas to a 3-1 start. Saturday night it was the ground game’s turn. Running backs John Lovett and Morgan Ellison combined for 179 of San Antonio’s 190 rushing yards as the Brahmas defeated the Arlington Renegades, 25-15, at Choctaw Stadium. The win improved San Antonio to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the XFL conference.

The Brahmas got out to a quick start once again, getting into the redzone just four plays into the game. Lovett got them there with a 36-yard run up the middle, his longest run of the season. The drive ended with a 43-yard Ryan Santoso field goal to put San Antonio up 3-0 early.

The Renegades found their way into the red zone with the help of a defensive pass interference penalty. Scott then came up with another big play, this time a tackle for loss of four yards. On third down, quarterback Luis Perez just missed the outstretched arms of Javonta Payton in the corner of the endzone. On the first play of the second quarter, Jonathan Garibay knocked in a 29-yard field goal to get Arlington on the board pulling Arlington within 9-3.

Renegades vs. Panthers Prediction

Take Arlington. Though the Renegades remain winless, Luis Perez demonstrated why he’s one of the league’s best players with another outstanding performance in Week 5. He became the first quarterback to reach 1,000 passing yards with 1,151. While the Arlington run defense is an issue, this one could come down to a field goal and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Renegades picked up their first win of the season.

Renegades vs. Panthers Week 6 UFL Prediction: ARLINGTON RENEGADES +3.5