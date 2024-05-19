Close Menu
    Renegades vs. Brahmas UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Renegades vs. Brahmas

    Will the Renegades vs. Brahmas matchup on Sunday afternoon stay under the 46-point total at 4:00 p.m. ET? Or will the two teams surprise and score more points than their season averages would indicate?

    Renegades vs. Brahmas Event Information

    Arlington Renegades (+1.5) at San Antonio Brahmas (-1.5); o/u 46

    4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

    The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

    TV: FOX

    Renegades win first game of the season

    The Renegades not only won their first game of the year, but they scored the most points by any team this season in their 47-23 rout of Memphis. The win, which snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak for Arlington, is the team’s first victory since winning the legacy XFL Championship in 2023.

    QB Luis Perez threw for 296 yards (27 of 32) and three touchdowns, while running back De’Veon Smith led the ground game with 101 rushing yards on 14 carries.

    Brahmas struggle offensively but win

    The Brahmas turned the ball over twice in the red zone in the first half, while QB Quinten Dormady completed 10 of 19 passes for 142 yards in the 15-12 win.

    In the second half, backup Kevin Hogan was forced to enter the game to help inch San Antonio one game closer to securing a spot in the XFL Conference title game with a 12-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter.

    Renegades vs. Brahmas Prediction

    Take the under. It’s San Antonio, not unbeaten Birmingham that is allowing the fewest points per game in the UFL this season at 16.6. And while Arlington is allowing the second-highest points per game at 25.1, the Brahmas have struggled offensively this season. Only the Roughnecks (15.5) and Defenders (17.3) are averaging fewer points per game than the Brahmas (20.4).

    Renegades vs. Brahmas Week 8 UFL Prediction:  UNDER 46

