    Panthers vs. Showboats UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Panthers vs. Showboats

    The Panthers vs. Showboats matchup will be the final game for Week 4 in the UFL. With the Showboats laying a single point and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the smart bet today in Memphis?

    Panthers vs. Showboats Event Information

    Michigan Panthers (+1) at Memphis Showboats (-1); o/u 39.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

    Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

    TV: FOX

    Showboats continue to struggle offensively

    For the second week in a row, the Showboats’ offense looked hurried and Memphis head coach John DeFilippo pulled starter Case Cookus for backup Troy Williams. The two QBs combined to complete just 12 of 21 passes for 60 yards. Cookus had both the Showboats’ lone passing touchdown and interception.

    The offense was shut out in the second half, while the Showboats’ defense gave up 29 points in the first and fourth quarters of their loss to St. Louis. The Showboats have now lost three in a row headed into Week 5.

    Panthers offense shows regression

    The Panthers’ offense regressed at Ford Field despite a rushing attack that recorded 111 yards on 17 rushes. Michigan managed to score just three points through the first three quarters of their Week 4 loss.

    Star kicker Jake Bates continued his perfect record of field goal attempts when he hit from 49 yards out to give the Panthers their only score of the first half.

    Head coach Mike Nolan needs to get more consistency from his quarterback play. Etling entered and completed 11 of 14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and fumbled in the fourth quarter. Perry still looks like the better runner, and he showed that with four carries for 49 yards.

    Defensively, Frank Ginda led the Panthers with eight tackles, including one tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.

    Panthers vs. Showboats Prediction

    Take the under. The Showboats have no offense. As previously mentioned, the Memphis offense was shutout in the second half in last weekend’s loss to the Battlehawks. St. Louis loves to give up yards on the ground and yet, Memphis couldn’t do much to move the ball. I doubt the Showboats show up offensively today against a Michigan defense that has played well.

    While not as inefficient as Memphis, the Michigan offense hasn’t exactly lit it up this season, either. Sure, kicker Jake Bates has turned into a surprising UFL star, but his performance has only masked the fact that the Panthers haven’t done much to reach the end zone.

    Panthers vs. Showboats Week 4 UFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5

