Panthers vs. Roughnecks UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Michigan laying 3.5 points on the road and the total sitting at 40, what’s the sharp play in Sunday’s Panthers vs. Roughnecks matchup? Kickoff for this Week 9 UFL contest is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Event Information

Michigan Panthers (-3.5) at Houston Roughnecks (+3.5); o/u 40

2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Roughnecks score season-high 28 points

The Roughnecks scored a season-high 28 points against the best team in the league in a seven-point loss, falling just short of tying the game with seconds left to play despite fielding three different quarterbacks.

At times, Houston looked like the team that last beat the Stallions on May 13, 2023. However, after scoring 14 points in the first half, the Roughnecks allowed a touchdown with mere seconds left in the second quarter, robbing them of the chance to enter halftime tied. Instead, they trailed the Stallions on the road 21-14 and couldn’t close the gap.

They haven’t lacked talent this season, just the discipline to finish. Like the Renegades, the Roughnecks will look back on this season and see how good they can be — and hopefully will be — in 2025.

Quarterback changes not impacting Panthers

That’s four consecutive wins for the team that has played four different quarterbacks through eight weeks. Mike Nolan’s club has been built on running the football and playing stifling defense, but both of those units were stressed against Memphis in their 24-18 win at Ford Field.

The Panthers lost tailback Wes Hills to a first-half injury and were down to just one tailback in the second half in Matt Colburn, as offensive coordinator Marcel Bellfuile continued to swap QBs Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins on each series.

Colburn rushed for 93 yards on 23 rushes with two touchdowns, while the Panthers defense recorded four sacks and an interception. The Panthers allowed the Showboats to tie the game at 18-all in the fourth quarter, but they ultimately sealed a victory that still has them in the hunt to host the USFL Conference title game with the Stallions.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Prediction

Take Houston. Despite being 1-7, the Roughnecks continue to play hard. They gave the previously unbeaten Stallions a game last Saturday and also competed hard with the Brahmas – the team that just knocked off Birmingham – two weeks ago. The Panthers clearly are the better team, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this one game down to a field goal either way.

Panthers vs. Roughnecks Week 9 UFL Prediction: