Panthers vs. Defenders UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Week 7 continues in the UFL with Sunday’s Panthers vs. Defenders matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET. Will the Defenders defend their home field with a small upset? Or is there a better bet on the board today from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.?

Panthers vs. Defenders Event Information

Michigan Panthers (-1) at D.C. Defenders (+1); o/u 43

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Panthers come from behind, nip Renegades

The Panthers came from behind to defeat the Arlington Renegades, 28-27, on Sunday behind the leg of star kicker Jake Bates. Bates made all five of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner from 42 yards out as the clock expired.

Bates also made a field goal from 60 yards out, giving him three makes from 60 yards or more, with a long of 64 yards.

The Panthers’ win plus losses by two of their USFL Conference rivals helped solidify their second place position in the standings with four games left in the regular season.

Defenders rebound for victory over San Antonio

For the second time in three weeks, the Defenders have pressured two of the best teams in the UFL. Against Birmingham, they suffered a narrow loss on the road. But against San Antonio, they found their footing and finished with an 18-12 win.

The Defenders held the Stallions and the Brahmas to just 30 points total, or 15 a game. Against San Antonio, someone other than star QB Jordan Ta’amu stepped up. This time it was running back Darius Hagans, who picked up 63 yards on 13 carries, and wide out Kelvin Harmon, who scored the Defenders’ only touchdown along with eight catches for 101 yards.

For now, the Defenders are still one of the four best teams in the UFL, but they’re still a game behind the team they just beat for the last available playoff spot in the XFL Conference.

Panthers vs. Defenders Prediction

Take Michigan. I didn’t like the Panthers a week ago but they showed some grit in the fourth quarter and while they didn’t cover, it was impressive to see they come from behind in victory. Michigan has allowed the fourth-fewest points in the UFL this season at 121, whereas the Defenders have coughed up 150. If not for Jordan Ta’mau, the Defenders would have a worse record. He’s been a one-man wrecking crew this season but the Panthers have the defense to keep him contained.

Panthers vs. Defenders Week 7 UFL Prediction: MICHIGAN PANTHERS -1