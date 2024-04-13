Defenders vs. Renegades UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite starting the season 0-2, Arlington is a slight favorite in Saturday’s Defenders vs. Renegades matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will the Renegades pick up their first win while also covering? Or will the Defenders keep Arlington out of the win column?

Defenders vs. Renegades Event Information

D.C. Defenders (+1) at Arlington Renegades (-1); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Defenders rebound in Week 2

After a loss to the Brahmas in Week 1 in which the Defenders failed to score a touchdown, Reggie Barlow’s offense scored twice in the first half against the Houston Roughnecks in front of their home crowd at Audi Field.

Behind the arm of Jordan Ta’amu, the Defenders scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure their first win of the season. Despite giving the ball back to Houston with just under two minutes remaining and in plus-territory, the Defenders defense held strong. It allowed just three total third-down conversions in 13 attempts in Week 2, and Ta’amu put together another 200-yard passing performance, averaging 12.7 yards per completion in the win.

Renegades continue to struggle defensively

For the second consecutive week, the Renegade defense has allowed at least 24 points. The defending XFL champions have lost four of their last six and are just 6-8 under former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops since the start of the 2023 season. “Some of the things that hurt us a week ago hurt us again,” Stoops said.

Despite playing a clean game — picking up twice as many third downs (six) and more first downs (21) than the Battlehawks, a perfect 3-3 in the red zone and matching St. Louis’ third-quarter scoring (13 points) — the Renegades allowed two fourth-down conversions and the UFL’s first 100-yard rusher in Mataeo Durant.

Defenders vs. Renegades Prediction

The Renegades are allowing a league-worst 27 points per game while forcing only two turnovers through their first two contests. Arlington is also allowing teams to convert a league-worst 50% on third down.

That said, Arlington quarterback Luis Perez ranks second in the UFL in passing yards per game at 221. He’s also first in average yardage per completion at 7.8. Only Perez and Chase Garber of San Antonio have completed more than 70% of their passes with a minimum of 50 attempts. Perez was named the XFL Championship Game MVP in 2023 and has continued to earn the nickname “King of Spring.”

As for the Defenders, they failed to score a touchdown in Week 1, but reached pay dirt twice in the first half against Houston in Week 2. Behind Jordan Ta’amu, the Defenders scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure their first win of the season.

All of this being said, I see this matchup cashing the over today in Arlington.

Defenders vs. Renegades Week 3 UFL Prediction: OVER 43.5